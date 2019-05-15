GBB Mock Draft: After the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery

The lottery is over! The arguments whether they should convey or not are over. The Memphis Grizzlies won the second pick in the draft, a far better alternative than conveying the pick to Boston or getting the 8th pick — for Joe Mullinax’s sanity, I’m thrilled that we don’t have to worry about Cam Reddish or Bol Bol.

Now that the draft order is set, some of the staff from Grizzly Bear Blues — as well as special guest, and tiebreaker, the 92.9 2-4PM Show Producer Connor Dunning — give their idea of how the lottery should shake up.

GBB 2019 LOTTERY MOCK DRAFT Who's Making the Pick Pelicans (1) Grizzlies (2) Knicks (3) Lakers (4) Cavaliers (5) Suns (6) Bulls (7) Hawks (8) Wizards (9) Hawks, via Mavericks (10) Timberwolves (11) Hornets (12) Heat (13) Celtics via Kings (14) Who's Making the Pick Pelicans (1) Grizzlies (2) Knicks (3) Lakers (4) Cavaliers (5) Suns (6) Bulls (7) Hawks (8) Wizards (9) Hawks, via Mavericks (10) Timberwolves (11) Hornets (12) Heat (13) Celtics via Kings (14) Parker Fleming, Senior Staff Writer Zion Williamson Ja Morant RJ Barrett Jarrett Culver DeAndre Hunter Darius Garland Coby White Cam Reddish Sekou Doumbouya Bol Bol Brandon Clarke Nassir Little Romeo Langford Tyler Herro Joe Mullinax, Site Manager Zion Williamson Ja Morant RJ Barrett Cam Reddish DeAndre Hunter Darius Garland Jarrett Culver Bol Bol Sekou Doumbouya Coby White Brandon Clarke Jaxson Hayes Kevin Porter Jr. Romeo Langford Brandon Abraham, Senior Staff Writer Zion Williamson Ja Morant RJ Barrett Darius Garland DeAndre Hunter Jarrett Culver Coby White Cam Reddish Jaxson Hayes Sekou Doumbouya Brandon Clarke Bol Bol Romeo Langford Nassir Little Nathan Chester, Senior Staff Writer Zion Williamson Ja Morant RJ Barrett DeAndre Hunter Jarrett Culver Darius Garland Coby White Cam Reddish Nassir Little Bol Bol Sekou Doumbouya Rui Hachimura Brandon Clarke Jaxson Hayes Justin Lewis, Staff Writer Zion Williamson Ja Morant RJ Barrett Coby White Jarrett Culver Darius Garland DeAndre Hunter Sekou Doumbouya Jaxson Hayes Bol Bol Romeo Langford Cam Reddish Brandon Clarke Kevin Porter Jr. Ross Jarrar, Staff Writer Zion Williamson RJ Barrett Ja Morant Cam Reddish Jarrett Culver Darius Garland DeAndre Hunter Bol Bol Jaxson Hayes Sekou Doumbouya Brandon Clarke Coby White Romeo Langford Bruno Fernando Collin Griffith, Staff Writer Zion Williamson Ja Morant RJ Barrett Jarrett Culver DeAndre Hunter Darius Garland Coby White Cam Reddish Bol Bol Sekou Doumbouya Romeo Langford Jaxson Hayes Brandon Clarke Kevin Porter Jr. Shawn Coleman, Staff Writer Zion Williamson Ja Morant RJ Barrett DeAndre Hunter Jarrett Culver Darius Garland Coby White Cam Reddish Sekou Doumbouya Jaxon Hayes Romeo Langford Bol Bol Kevin Porter Jr. Brandon Clarke Connor Dunning, 929 Producer Zion Williamson Ja Morant RJ Barrett Jarrett Culver DeAndre Hunter Darius Garland Coby White Cam Reddish Sekou Doumbouya Bol Bol Brandon Clarke Romeo Langford Jaxson Hayes Grant Williams

1) New Orleans Pelicans - Zion Williamson

It’s simple here. Take Zion.

It’s going to be fun here for the Pelicans, as they get the most hyped draft prospect in years. In addition, with Anthony Davis still wanting out, they could potentially add a guy like RJ Barrett, Jarrett Culver, or Darius Garland next to him and Jrue Holiday. If a trade doesn’t go down, a trio of AD, Jrue, and Zion should be a hell of a core for the Pelicans going into the 2020’s.

2) Memphis Grizzlies - Ja Morant

The Memphis Grizzlies just struck gold here! Wow. There will be endless debate for who the Grizzlies should take, but it’s simple. Take Ja Morant.

Morant is absolutely explosive in transition and has displayed promise as both an electrifying playmaker and a phenomenal scorer. This pick also gives the Grizzlies great leverage, as they can take the absolute best package for Mike Conley without having to worry about who will be the floor general.

3) New York Knicks - RJ Barrett

I wouldn’t be surprised if this pick goes to the New Orleans Pelicans, as the Knicks are eyeing Anthony Davis.

Nonetheless, Barrett can be a solid 3-level scorer at the next level. He struggled at Duke alongside Zion Williamson and a plethora of poor shooters. However, with better spacing, Barrett could establish himself as a great playmaker and shot creator off the dribble and as a future All-Star.

4) Los Angeles Lakers - Jarrett Culver

Again, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Pelicans making this pick in a potentially AD trade.

With Culver, he’s a big wing/guard that can serve as a scorer, spot-up shooter, or lockdown defender. If the Lakers keep this pick, he’s a guy who can be a glue guy and a do-it-all player for a team looking to make the most of LeBron James’ prime.

5) Cleveland Cavaliers - De’Andre Hunter

Unfortunately, the Cavaliers didn’t get lucky once again, but they should be thrilled with DeAndre Hunter. With Hunter, he has the tools to be an elite two-way player. He has a great build, can defend and play multiple positions, defend at an elite level, and score at all 3 levels. Alongside Sexton, he can help establish a new, non-LeBron culture in Cleveland.

6) Phoenix Suns - Darius Garland

So much for tanking, am I right? It’s simple here. They need a point guard, just make things easy and pick Garland. In limited action, he flashed major upside as an awesome pull-up 3-point shooter and a solid playmaker. Just get Devin Booker a back court mate before he demands a trade.

7) Chicago Bulls - Coby White

It sucks for the Bulls that they will miss out on adding Ja Morant or Darius Garland to their exciting young core. However, Coby White could complement them extremely well. He’s a big guard that can pull up from 3 and initiate the offense super well. Look for a potential trade here, if they prefer Lonzo Ball.

8) Atlanta Hawks - Cam Reddish

With Culver and Hunter off the board, they should swing for the fences with this pick. The wing spot is a position of need, and though Reddish was a disappointment at Duke, his upside as a great NBA wing might be too good to pass up on. Let’s see if Atlanta can score on and develop their 4th first-round pick in a row and unlock Reddish’s potential.

9) Washington Wizards - Sekou Doumbouya

As the unknown prospect of the draft, Doumbouya might have the most bust potential of this lottery. Though he can be a Pascal Siakam, his age and competition level right now leave little to be inspired. Despite that, I think the Wizards are just kicking off their rebuild process, and they’ll go for the long game with this pick.

10) Atlanta Hawks (via Dallas Mavericks) - Bol Bol

Again, swing for the fences. Bol Bol has the most unique game of any 7-foot prospect ever. He can shoot from 3, his handle is pretty smooth, and he can hit defenders with pull-up jumpers. He needs to bulk up and prove he’s healthy, but he’s also a top-5 talent in this draft. If the Hawks hit here, they could unlock a nasty shooting trio with him, Trae Young, and Kevin Huerter.

11) Minnesota Timberwolves - Brandon Clarke

This just makes too much sense. Karl-Anthony Towns needs a nice 4 to complement him, and Clarke’s defensive versatility is so intriguing. With his switchability and defensive activity, he can immediately step in and be a good 3rd big behind KAT and Dario Saric.

After just one playoff appearance in 15 years, they need to find someone that can help them make a run next year. As the oldest prospect in the lottery range, Clarke fits the bill.

12) Charlotte Hornets - Jaxson Hayes

The Hornets should just go for upside here. If Kemba stays and gets super-maxed for 5 years, Hayes could slide in next to him, Miles Bridges, and Malik Monk. Or, they can start over with those 3. It doesn’t matter.

Hayes could either be Clint Capela or Deyonta Davis. It’s just up to James Borrego and staff to maximize his potential.

13) Miami Heat - Romeo Langford

Romeo Langford has the talent to be a steal here. He has a great build for a NBA guard/wing, and he can create his own shot. His 3-point percentage is scary bad, but if he can prove it was all because of his injured thumb, the Heat could have a steal here.

14) Boston Celtics - Kevin Porter Jr.

The first of 3 first-round picks, the Celtics should be a bit splashy this draft. Unless they trade for Anthony Davis, they’re keeping this pick. After failing to capitalize and cash in on assets, they need to find cheap talent that can contribute to meaningful basketball. With Porter, he possesses the upside as an elite scorer with his in-between game, handles, and jumper. He had attitude issues, but if anyone can fix that, it’s Brad Stevens and company. Question remains, is he James Young, Nick Young, or Will Barton?

This draft will be fun to discuss over the next few weeks. Continue to ride with @sbngrizzlies for the latest draft coverage.