Memphis Grizzlies vs Charlotte Hornets Preseason Game Preview

WHO: Memphis Grizzlies (0-0) vs. Charlotte Hornets (0-0)

WHERE: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

WHEN: 6:00 PM CT

HOW TO WATCH: Bally Sports Southeast/NBA League Pass

While the “Golden Generation of Point Guards” remains as impactful as ever on the NBA landscape, the past few years have introduced an exciting new generation of point guards that could be an anchor for the NBA’s future.

In terms of the position, names such as Chris Paul, Stephen Curry, Russel Westbrook, Damian Lillard, Kyle Lowry, and Mike Conley stand out as the best this season.

However, names such as Trae Young, De’Aaron Fox, Darius Garland, Shea Gilgeous-Alexander, and Luka Doncic are also among the best at the position in the present and the future.

While there is plenty of significant talents in this new generation of point guards, it is Ja Morant and LaMelo Ball who led their franchises in Memphis and Charlotte to more immediate and significant turnarounds than their peers. Both the Grizzlies and Hornets exceeded the overall expectations for their squads in both Morant’s and Ball’s rookie seasons. The fact that Morant and Ball are also the last two Rookie of the Year winners validates their impact. Though they may not be on the level of Doncic or Young, their paths to superstardom are well under way.

Getting to see them on the court together will obviously be a treat, but for the Grizzlies, there are a few other details to pay attention to as the regular season draws closer.

Who is In, Who is Out

Obviously, you can only tell so much from one preseason game. It is also very likely that multiple players will see more of a role and multiple players will see less of a role tonight than they did last game. However, it was a bit surprising that Brandon Clarke nor Jarrett Culver saw the court on Tuesday. While they both could easily play twenty minutes a piece tonight, it certainly seems that Kyle Anderson coming off the bench and a high preference for Ziaire Williams to get minutes with Memphis this season could mean less of a role for Clarke and/or Culver.

Sustain from 3

It was very encouraging to see Desmond Bane and De’Anthony Melton make six threes in ten attempts on Tuesday night. However, the rest of the team was 3-19, and the Grizzlies finished 5-24 from three after starting 4-5 from beyond the arc. Though it is just the preseason, and the Grizzlies best shooting lineups may rarely be deployed, a better shooting performance for longer stretches of games this week is ideal.

Fun.

That should be the word of the night. Though the game does not count, tonight is another chance for two of the NBA’s most exciting young cores to get better before the start of the season. There will be a lot of young and talented players to enjoy watching tonight beyond Morant and Ball.

Fingers crossed the sprinkler system at the Spectrum Center will cooperate!

