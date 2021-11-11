The Long View: Closing games and 4-point line returns

The Memphis Grizzlies offense had been off to a really solid start on the season, and the 4-point line has played a role in that. Also, they’ve made strides in closing games on the season as well.

So on this week’s episode of “The Long View,” I have Evan Barnes — the Commercial Appeal’s beat writer for the Grizzlies and Tiger football — on the podcast to talk about the Grizzlies’ performance closing games and the implementation of the 4-point line.

Are we finding the right closing lineup and the right recipe for building around Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson?

How Dillon Brooks fits in “make more 3’s, take more 3’s”

The sustainability of offensive output

Should there be a 4-point shot??

