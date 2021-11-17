Check up with this week’s Starting 5 and 3&D podcasts on the GBB podcast network

The Grizzly Bear Blues podcast network has 5 shows committed to giving you full coverage of your Memphis Grizzlies with various opinions, views, and layouts. And given the high’s and low’s of the Grizzlies stretch, this podcast network covered both sides in 2 separate episodes.

The Starting 5 crew recap the week that embodied the “.500 Grizzlies” — as they coin — while assessing what needs to happen to turn things around.

This week, we review the disappointing week of games, answer questions from Grizz Twitter, and preview the upcoming week of games against conference opponents. #GrindCity #NBAhttps://t.co/2knQG2WLH5 pic.twitter.com/4QGji7IqCX — The Starting 5 (@Starting5Mem) November 15, 2021

DIRECT LINKS: Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | IHeart Radio | Megaphone

Justin Lewis has Daniel Greer of The Grizz Lead on after Monday night’s win against Houston to discuss the great from that game, as well as the defensive woes and how to fix them going forward.

DIRECT LINKS: Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | IHeart Radio | Megaphone

Follow The Core 4, 3andD, The Starting 5, and GBB Live on Twitter and subscribe to/rate/review the GBB Podcast Network however you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode! Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and IHeart all carry The Core 4, GBBLive, 3andD, The Starting 5, and The Long View podcasts.