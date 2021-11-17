 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Check up with this week’s Starting 5 and 3&D podcasts on the GBB podcast network

Give them a listen

By pfleming15
Memphis Grizzlies v New Orleans Pelicans Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The Grizzly Bear Blues podcast network has 5 shows committed to giving you full coverage of your Memphis Grizzlies with various opinions, views, and layouts. And given the high’s and low’s of the Grizzlies stretch, this podcast network covered both sides in 2 separate episodes.

The Starting 5 crew recap the week that embodied the “.500 Grizzlies” — as they coin — while assessing what needs to happen to turn things around.

DIRECT LINKS: Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | IHeart Radio | Megaphone

Justin Lewis has Daniel Greer of The Grizz Lead on after Monday night’s win against Houston to discuss the great from that game, as well as the defensive woes and how to fix them going forward.

DIRECT LINKS: Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | IHeart Radio | Megaphone

Follow The Core 4, 3andD, The Starting 5, and GBB Live on Twitter and subscribe to/rate/review the GBB Podcast Network however you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode! Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and IHeart all carry The Core 4, GBBLive, 3andD, The Starting 5, and The Long View podcasts.

