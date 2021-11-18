Quick Recap: Ja Morant shines as Grizzlies take down Clippers 120-108

The Memphis Grizzlies came into Thursday night’s matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers eyeing a winning streak and continuing their progression as a group. The Clippers were short-handed, and Memphis was hungry. Could Memphis start a winning streak on Thursday night?

First Quarter:

The Clippers came out defensively in a zone to start out against Memphis. Zone had worked against Memphis several games back, but Memphis wasn’t playing around to start this one out. Specifically Desmond Bane, who attacked the zone, dropped six early points as part of the Grizzlies 11-2 run in the first quarter. The Clippers made a solid run out of the timeout after trailing by nine to cut the Grizzlies lead down to four.

The Grizzlies dropped a 30-point first quarter, and in turn answered the Clippers response in the first quarter. Memphis’ bench scored 12 of the Grizzlies 30 points in the first quarter as well. The Grizzlies led Los Angeles 30-24 after one at FedExForum.

Second Quarter:

The Grizzlies held a 10-point lead throughout the second quarter at FedExForum. Even through the rotations, where Memphis has struggled with consistency this season, Memphis maintained their 10 point lead. Then, with less than two minutes remaining in the first half, the Clippers cut the Grizzlies lead once again. Los Angeles went on a 7-0 run to finish the first half as Memphis led Los Angeles 56-53.

Third Quarter:

The Grizzlies superstar point guard Ja Morant showed up and showed out for the Grizzlies in the third quarter. With momentum in the balance, Morant went head to head with Clippers forward Paul George in the third quarter, but the guy in Beale Street Blue was electrifying. Dropping 17 points and four assists in the third quarter, Morant snatched momentum by the jaws for Memphis as they stopped any run the Clippers tried to make. Memphis led Los Angeles 94-86 heading to the fourth quarter at FedExForum.

Fourth Quarter:

The Grizzlies entered the fourth quarter riding a wave of momentum. So much momentum in fact that Memphis went on a 13-4 pushing their lead to 18 early in the fourth. Following that, Paul George wouldn’t see the floor again for Los Angeles as they set their sights on their matchup tomorrow night with the New Orleans Pelicans. The Grizzlies started a winning streak with a 120-108 victory over the Clippers.

Final Stats:

Ja Morant - 28 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists

Jaren jackson Jr. - 18 points, 6 rebounds, 7/16 FG

Dillon Brooks - 16 points, 5 rebounds, 7/11 FG

The Grizzlies will look to stretch their winning streak to three games on Saturday night in Minnesota as they take on the Timberwolves.

