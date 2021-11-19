The Long View: The consistency and value of Dillon Brooks

Dillon Brooks — everyone’s favorite villain — is back in the fold, and he’s already demonstrating his value offensively, defensively, and with the intangibles.

So, I have Shawn Coleman of GBB and the Locked on Grizzlies podcast to talk about it. We also get into a “long view” takeaway 15 games into the season, as well as a particular NBA draft prospect he’s watching closely since college basketball just kicked off.

Different long-view questions addressed.

Should we change our opinion of Dillon Brooks’ “best potential” outcome?

Is Dillon Brooks the team’s 2nd-best player?

What his improvements mean for his off-court value?

How are the Grizzlies going to tackle Kyle Anderson’s expiring contract — and how should they?

