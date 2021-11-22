BREAKING NEWS: Grizz Gaming Acquires JMoney from the Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai

It has been announced that Grizz Gaming will be sending their 16th pick in the upcoming NBA 2K League Draft to the Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai in exchange for JMoney. JMoney, a first round draft pick of Shanghai last season heads to Memphis to join they boys in Beale Street Blue.

JMoney is a former 2K League Champion with T-Wolves Gaming, and a first round draft pick last season of the Gen.G Tigers. JMoney averaged 22.6 points per game, 11.3 assists per game, on 53% field goal shooting running the Point Guard position for the Tigers last season.

JMoney played shooting guard for T-Wolves Gaming in 2019 when the Wolves took home the 2K League title next to BeartheBeast. For Grizz Gaming, this strengthens their back court with a Vandi and JMoney pairing in the 901.

Grizz Gaming has struggled finding consistency at the wings with Vandi, and the addition of JMoney sounds like a big upgrade.

