Quick Recap: Ja Morant exits game with injury, Grizzlies blown out by Hawks

The Memphis Grizzlies and Atlanta Hawks were due for a Black Friday showdown, as two of the most promising young teams in basketball. With the electricity of each team, it sure could’ve been a dynamic game throughout.

Then catastrophe struck.

Update: Ja Morant has a left knee injury and won’t return for @memgrizz https://t.co/h8cFVokymg — Rob Fischer (@thefishnation) November 27, 2021

Welp, probably the worst news that could hit, if you hold any sort of ties with the Memphis Grizzlies. Ja Morant has put together an All-Star season thus far, and it’d suck to see it derailed in such fashion.

Anyways, on to some of the game flow notes.

The first quarter was pretty brand, and the Morant news deflated it even more. The offense wasn’t really there, but going 0-8 from 3 would do that to you. Though the Hawks held a sizable lead (8 points), they didn’t particularly explode in the 1st quarter.

The Grizzlies offense picked up a bit in the 2nd quarter. They got a lot of good perimeter creation from De’Anthony Melton and Desmond Bane. Atlanta though started to pick it up a bit more to piush their lead out to 14 to close the half.

The Hawks opened the half with a quick 14-2 run. It got even worse. The Hawks got up by as much as 40. The Grizzlies couldn’t find ways to score, nor could they stop the Hawks’ offense. They did get some quick energy from John Konchar, who tallied 8 points in 3 minutes late in the period.

The 4th quarter had a bit extra spunk. Taylor Jenkins immediately rolled out a lineup of John Konchar, Jarrett Culver, Killian Tillie, Santi Aldama, and Xavier Tillman, and they provided a good source of energy. It was quite refreshing to see these guys get some run and show a bit of their stuff — regardless of the outcome. Just the fight and energy was uplifting to be honest.

The final score: Atlanta 132, Memphis 100

Quick Hitters

Please be okay, Ja. Ja Morant returning to the bench without any crutches is encouraging. Nonetheless, it’s still a moment where you can only hope for good (or at least, better than bad) news.

Ja Morant returning to the bench without any crutches is encouraging. Nonetheless, it’s still a moment where you can only hope for good (or at least, better than bad) news. The offense struggled immensely. Honestly, the game was deflated. Losing your leader will do that to you to be honest. The offense struggled to get anything going at all.

Honestly, the game was deflated. Losing your leader will do that to you to be honest. The offense struggled to get anything going at all. The defense continued to be an eyesore. Nothing here to be said that’s been said since the start of the season.

Nothing here to be said that’s been said since the start of the season. John Konchar, the next man up? If Morant is set to miss any extended time, Konchar seems like the next man up. Whenever there’s been an injury, he’s been a frequent member of the rotation. It wouldn’t be surprising to see him in the fold again, and with a performance like tonight (17 points, 3-3 shooting, 5 rebounds, 3 assists), he seems ready for the opportunity.

Stick with GBB for more updates.

For more Grizzlies talk, subscribe to the Grizzly Bear Blues podcast network on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and IHeart. Follow Grizzly Bear Blues on Twitter and Instagram.