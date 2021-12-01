3andD Pod: Surviving without a Superstar

The boys are back! After small break Ben and Justin return to host the podcast and a lot has happened since they were last together. The theme of the episode is all about surviving the stretch without Ja Morant, which Justin estimates to be at least 16 games. That begins with the continued stellar play of Brandon Clarke and the right role for Dillon Brooks as well as featuring Jaren Jackson Jr on offense.

The guys live react to the breaking news that Brian Kelly is headed to LSU before wrapping the show with Ben’s Bet the Bear nugget. It may be hard right now to bet the spread or money line for any Grizz game, but Ben has found a trend that would have doubled your money so far this season and is likely to continue.

