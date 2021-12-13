Quick Recap: Grizzlies beat shorthanded Sixers

The Grizzlies head into tonight’s game looking to finish their 4-game home stand by winning their 3rd straight game after defeating the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets last week. Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers provide a tough matchup but the Grizzlies did get some good news pregame as all 3 of Steven Adams, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. were announced as active and available to play after having a “Questionable” designation heading into their pregame warmups. Meanwhile, the Sixers got some bad news as Joel Embiid (rib soreness) and Seth Curry (right shoulder soreness) were ruled out after pregame warmups.

JJJ was aggressive early attacking the suddenly Embiid-less Sixers. He scored 5 quick points with a triple and then a poster on Andre Drummond. The Grizzlies couldn’t get anything going on from beyond the arc outside of Jaren’s first triple, missing their next 4 attempts from deep as the teams exchanged leads throughout a majority of the first quarter. Dillon Brooks took over offensively throughout the final minutes of the first quarter, scoring double digits in the opening frame. The Grizzlies used a 9-2 run to help them finish the quarter strong with a 37-30 lead.

Both teams traded baskets throughout most of the second quarter. The Grizzlies were able to go on a run late in the second to extend their lead to double digits as they entered the halftime break up 68-56. It was an all-around effort by the Grizzlies with all 10 guys getting in the scoring column led by Dillon Brooks’ 14 points. Tyus Jones chipped in 10 points while Bane had a great all-around half with 5 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists. The Grizzlies shot 4-8 from deep after their 2-8 start and outscored the Sixers by 9 from beyond the arc.

The Grizzlies were able to jump out and extend their lead to 20 by the midway point of the 3rd quarter, as the shorthanded Sixers just didn’t have enough offensively outside of Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris. Jaren Jackson Jr. was particularly great in the 3rd quarter scoring 13 points while attacking the basket at will. The Grizzlies dominated the 3rd quarter extending their lead to as much as 27 before entering the final frame with a 101-75 lead.

The Grizzlies domination continued in the 4th as they extended their lead over 30 points and brought in the rather large bench mob lineup of Jarrett Culver, Yves Pons, Killian Tillie, Santi Aldama and Xavier Tillman to help close out the game. Jenkins eventually subbed John Konchar in the game for X and the Grizzlies cakewalked the rest of the 4th into a 126-91 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Quick Takeaways

Desmond Bane is evolving. Known mostly as a shooter coming out of TCU, Bane was excellent in that role his rookie season. This season he's shown his growth as someone who can create their own shot at all 3 levels, while also flashing his rebounding and passing chops as he evolves into an all around awesome offensive player for the Grizzlies.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is more than a shooter. Some of JJJ's biggest scoring outbursts have come from big games from beyond the arc. He's been great ever since Ja went out with injury, but it's been mostly due to his comfort level attacking the paint. Tonight was another great example of Jaren's inside-out game as he was score in various different ways in the paint, proving to be a tough guard for Tobias Harris or whoever the Sixers threw at him. JJJ is looking more and more comfortable with his body while becoming a go-to scorer for the Grizzlies.

