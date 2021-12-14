Report Card: Grizzlies Beat Embiid-less Sixers 126-91

Garbage minutes are good minutes for one fanbase and miserable for another. Early in the season, the appearance of Santi Aldama and Jarrett Culver was due to a terrible loss by the Grizzlies. But in this recent stretch it has been the Bears from Beale Street dishing out the pain as Memphis blew out a Sixers team without Joel Embiid and Seth Curry.

Thirteen Grizzlies scored in this one. That includes Yves Pons getting his first NBA regular season points. Somehow, this resilient Grizzlies team has rattled off another impressive, dominant win without their superstar point guard. This is an easy report card.

Dillon Brooks — 23 points 6 rebounds 2 assists 60% shooting

If you follow Grizzly Bear Blues, you know by now that I am undeniably the toughest on Dillon Brooks. His inefficiency at times is maddening. However, I come before you all to say I am a fan of the Dillon Brooks we saw against the Sixers on Monday night. He took care of the ball, took great shots within the offense and was, as always, their emotional leader.

Give me more of this. GRADE: A

Tyus Jones - 13 points 4 assists 4 rebounds 0 turnovers

Tyus continues to keep the ship steady. Twenty four minutes of play as the primary ball handler without a single turnover is way more impressive than we may think. He constantly makes the right position and sets his team up for success. His floater was on tonight and when he can get that going, the Grizzlies are even more lethal on offense.

GRADE: A

John Konchar — 11 points 5 rebounds 2 assists 100% shooting

Jitty is going to go down as a Grizz legend the likes of Hamed Hadadi — a cult legend that is also insanely productive. If you don’t enjoy watching him play or haven't heard of him by now, that is solely on you. Their 11th man entering the season has stepped up when called upon and proved that Kleiman is lightyears ahead of the league in roster building/talent evaluating.

GRADE: A+

Quick Hitters

Desmond Bane: Would you believe me if I told you that Bane is the team’s second rebounder in the 9 game stretch without Ja Morant? Adams is a safe first but Bane is out-rebounding Jaren Jackson Jr. per game 5.6 to 5.2. Bane was checked by Matisse Thybulle which tells you his pecking order as a scorer on this team. While he was limited to seven shots he still contributed 8 rebounds and 6 assists with no turnover. GRADE: B+

Jaren Jackson Jr: Jaren Jackson Jr. is here folks. To stay. The rollercoaster ride seems to have morphed into a rocket headed for space that no one can slow down. Will he have a bump in the road here or there? Sure. But look at tonight, he was 1-6 from three but dominated inside on his way to 22 points. Good luck to the league as he continues to deepen his bag and get stronger physically. GRADE: B+

The Garbage Men: Santi Aldama, Jarrett Culver and Yves Pons cleaned it up the final seven minutes on Monday night. JC wasted no time hoisting up four shots and Aldama was sure to get his two, both hitting one. Pons drilled a corner three bringing pure elation to his teammates on the bench. Aldama and JC play better minutes in rotation rather than garbage time when they are simply hunting their shots. But because Pons got his first bucket, the crew gets a solid grade. GRADES B-

The Grizzlies are off on a quick two-game West Coast road trip starting in Portland against the Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. In a scheduling quirk, its the first of two games against Portland in the next five days.

