Quick Recap: Memphis Grizzlies roar past Sacramento Kings

Well there was a game after all! After some “health and safety protocol” concerns with the Sacramento Kings, the Kings and Memphis Grizzlies ended up playing after all.

The Grizzlies got out to a slow start, allowing the Kings to jump out to a 18-11 lead midway through the 1st quarter. They couldn’t really found an offensive rhythm, while the Kings were cooking up some good stuff on the perimeter. The Grizzlies ultimately closed the gap towards the end of the quarter, and ended up down 31-29.

The Kings jumped back out to a massive lead early in the second, getting up by as much as 15. Thanks to the defensive energy from De’Anthony Melton and Kyle Anderson, the Grizzlies cut the lead down and managed to take a hold of it as well. Dillon Brooks also made some booming shots from downtown too. The Grizzlies waltzed into halftime with a 58-56 lead.

The Grizzlies jumped out out of the half with force and maintained it throughout the quarter. They applied great pressure offensively, finding their way to attack downhill at any point, while also doing a great job of moving without the ball. They also did a good job of turning defense into offense. De’Anthony Melton and Desmond Bane were excellent at setting the tone in the quarter.

The lead exponentially grew in the 4th quarter, as the Grizzlies made it rain from 3 — 3 three’s within the first 2 minutes. Though the Kings made some efforts to close the gap, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Dillon Brooks kept the peddle to the metal to close them out.

De’Anthony Melton put the final nail in the coffin with a thunderous fastbreak jam that rocked the city of Sacramento.

Grizzlies win 124-105.

Quick Takeaways

The return of Dillon Brooks has been a massive key to this recent surge the Grizzlies have been on this month. The Grizzlies started out slow, but they picked things up as Brooks infected the game with his energy and his offensive output. De'Anthony Melton, microwave off the bench. Melton isn't the conventional 6th man with a massive Louis Vuitton bag of off-dribble creation tricks, but he gets things popping with his overall activity. Just in the first half, he tallied 3 steals, using his defense to fuel offense in a time where they needed stops and buckets. He finished with 19 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals, and a team-high +29 +/-. Mr. Do Something did quite a lot to impact the winning now.

The December 2021 Memphis Grizzlies rock. This team has been playing unbelievable basketball. They're causing havoc on both sides of the ball, ranking 1st in numerous defensive metrics over the past 11 games. Despite slow starts tonight — and even last game in Portland, they're still finding their way to double-digit wins. Just an absolutely wicked stretch of play from them thus far.

The Grizzlies will be returning back home on Sunday to take on the Portland Trail Blazers... maybe one of pals of Grz Nxt Gen will be joining them.

