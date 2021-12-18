The Long View: Chatting with Ahmad Caver and Shaq Buchanan

The Hustle head into the Showcase Cup in Las Vegas with a 6-6 record. It wasn’t enough to get them in the playoff bracket, but they’ll get two competitive games against Eastern Conference teams with a chance to showcase their skills in front of a ton of NBA scouts. Hustle stars Shaq Buchanan and Ahmad Caver have grown a ton as they progress through their 3rd season in the G-League.

As they prepare for a big week in Vegas, I sit down with Ahmad and Shaq to discuss a bunch of different topics.

Their G-League journey

How they met (spoiler, it wasn’t with the Hustle)

The Bubble experience

Thoughts on the new G League schedule format

Friendship with Grizz guys

Their NBA call up dreams & what they want to show off at the Showcase

DIRECT LINKS: Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | IHeart Radio | Megaphone

Follow Ahmad (@MAHDTHAGOD) & Shaq (@ShaqLeroy) on twitter, as well as the Hustle who will be showing off their ability in next weeks Showcase Cup.

