The Long View: Chatting with Ahmad Caver and Shaq Buchanan

The Hustle stars join me ahead of the Showcase Cup as I guest host the Long View

By bcabraham
Lakeland Magic v Memphis Hustle Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

The Hustle head into the Showcase Cup in Las Vegas with a 6-6 record. It wasn’t enough to get them in the playoff bracket, but they’ll get two competitive games against Eastern Conference teams with a chance to showcase their skills in front of a ton of NBA scouts. Hustle stars Shaq Buchanan and Ahmad Caver have grown a ton as they progress through their 3rd season in the G-League.

As they prepare for a big week in Vegas, I sit down with Ahmad and Shaq to discuss a bunch of different topics.

  • Their G-League journey
  • How they met (spoiler, it wasn’t with the Hustle)
  • The Bubble experience
  • Thoughts on the new G League schedule format
  • Friendship with Grizz guys
  • Their NBA call up dreams & what they want to show off at the Showcase

DIRECT LINKS: Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | IHeart Radio | Megaphone

Be sure to check it out and follow Ahmad (@MAHDTHAGOD) & Shaq (@ShaqLeroy) on twitter, as well as the Hustle who will be showing off their ability in next weeks Showcase Cup.

