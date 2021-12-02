The Long View: Building around Ja and Shai, Preaching Patience in Rebuilds

The Memphis Grizzlies and Oklahoma City Thunder are in two very interesting situations. Both teams clearly are gearing up for a Western Conference where LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kawhi Leonard are close to the finish lines of their career, but they're at different paces. The Grizzlies are still building up a young team through playoff expectations, while making moves gearing towards the future. The Thunder are putting together the biggest rebuilding job since the Sam Hinkie “Process” 76ers.

To preview this game, I have Yosef — the admin for the Thunder Film Room Twitter account — on the show to talk about these fascinating long-term dynamics.

The up’s and down’s of Steven Adams

Josh Giddey and his fit as a secondary ball-handler

How the Thunder are building around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Giddey

The desired formula of building around Ja Morant and SGA

Jaren Jackson Jr.’s play and contract

Preaching patience to fanbases of rebuilding teams

THE LONG VIEW



I have @AirYosef AKA @ThunderFilmRoom on the pod to talk about the Grizzlies/Thunder's rebuilding approach, building around Ja/SGA, getting giddy over NBA's TikTok king Josh Giddey, and preaching patience to fans of rebuilding teams

