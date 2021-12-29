Recap: Morant Shines as Grizzlies Take Down Lakers

The Memphis Grizzlies returned home to FedExForum following a long, but short West Coast road trip. A 2-1 west coast roadie brought Memphis home riding a two game winning streak, and facing the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum Wednesday night. Could Memphis extend their winning streak to three games?

First Quarter:

The Memphis Grizzlies got off to a slow start Wednesday night. Los Angeles Forward LeBron James came out red hot for Los Angeles as the Lakers led by as much as 13 in the first quarter. Despite the slow start from Memphis, in the final six minutes of the first quarter clawed their way back into it. Cutting the Lakers lead to seven on a Tyus Jones buzzer beater to finish the first quarter. Memphis trailed Los Angeles 30-23 after one at FedExForum.

Second Quarter:

Another slow start to a quarter for the Grizzlies as the Lakers jumped out to another double-digit lead. Memphis was able to cut the Los Angeles lead down to six two times in the second quarter. The last time Memphis cut the Lakers lead, Ja Morant led the charge in igniting the young Grizzlies. Memphis shot an abysmal 14% from three only trailed the Lakers 54-48 at the half.

Grizzlies, who trailed by as much as 13 in the first half, head to the locker rooms down 54-48.



Memphis shooting 14% from deep, but Ja Morant is 2/2 from deep.



Morant leads all scorers with 16 points, 5 rebounds and 2 blocks. — Grizzly Bear Blues (@sbnGrizzlies) December 30, 2021

Third Quarter:

The Grizzlies almost lost the ropes in the third quarter. LeBron James continued his dominance. The Lakers got out to a game high 14 point led on the Grizzlies in the middle of the third quarter. However, Ja Morant was having a crazy game himself for Memphis. Scoring 14 points in the third quarter, and 30 for the game with the fourth quarter on the horizion, Morant looked like an All-Star.

Fourth Quarter:

The atmosphere inside FedExForum was phenomenal as their leader Ja Morant took the Beale Street Bears to the finish line. Drilling three-pointer’s, crashing the glass, and making the hustle plays. Morant received MVP chants at one point as the Grizzlies would take down the Lakers 104-99 at FedExForum on Wednesday night,

Final Stats:

Ja Morant - 41 points, 10 assists, 13/27 FG (6/7 3PT FG), in 35 minutes.

Desmond Bane - 20 points, 6/18 FG, in 34 minutes

The Grizzlies will be back in action on New Years Eve as they take on the San Antonio Spurs at FedExForum Friday.

For more Grizzlies talk, subscribe to the Grizzly Bear Blues podcast network on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and IHeart. Follow Grizzly Bear Blues on Twitter and Instagram.