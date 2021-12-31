Quick Recap: Grizzlies Take Down San Antonio 118-105

The Memphis Grizzlies entered their final game of 2021 riding a 22-13 record for the 2021-22 regular season. A New Years Eve matchup was up next against the San Antonio Spurs. A chance to push their winning streak to fours as ahead of them before entering 2022, and hitting the east coast for a quick road trip. Could Memphis extend their winning streak at FedExForum on Friday night?

First Quarter:

The Memphis Grizzlies started the first quarter on a 9-0 run behind a dominant paint showing from Steven Adams. The big man had the Grizzlies first four points and dominated the boards for Memphis in the first quarter. Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant picked up where he left off against the Los Angeles Lakers. Morant dropped 10 first quarter points for Memphis as they would lead the Spurs 32-26 after one at FedExForum in Memphis.

Second Quarter:

The Grizzlies were in a war with the Spurs. Memphis shot the ball well, and everyone was doing their jobs really well. In particular, Killian Tillie played really well defensively in the minutes he was on the floor. Tillie even knocked down a three at the top of the key late in the second quarter.

The storyline for Memphis continued to be Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, who continued to shoot the ball well from beyond the arc. Morant shot the ball well all over the floor for Memphis as he led the team in scoring with 20 points on 8/11 shooting. The Grizzlies led the Spurs 63-61 at the half.

Third Quarter:

The Grizzlies defense finally woke up in the third quarter. With guys struggling to score, Memphis found their offense off of defensive stops. The Grizzlies held the Spurs to only 18 points in the third quarter. Memphis outscored San Antonio 27-18 and carried a 90-79 lead into the fourth quarter. Ja Morant headed to the fourth quarter with 28 points, 6 assists, and 5 rebounds.

Fourth Quarter:

The Grizzlies took care of business in the fourth quarter. Keeping the Spurs at arms length coming down the stretch with strong defense and timely offense. Tyus Jones played a solid role off the Grizzlies bench, taking care of possessions and controlling tempo while Morant was on the bench. The Grizzlies would take down the Spurs 118-105 at FedExForum on Friday night.

Final Stats:

Ja Morant - 30 points, 8 assists, and 6 rebounds

Desmond Bane - 17 points, 4 rebounds, 8/20 FG

Tyus Jones - 18 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists

Steven Adams - 12 points, 13 rebounds in 26 minutes

The Grizzlies will look to get another win Monday night as they take on the Brooklyn Nets in Brooklyn. From our GBB family to yours, Happy New Year! Be safe and have fun!

