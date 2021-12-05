Game Recap: Grizzlies win fourth straight, downing the Mavs 97-90

The Grizzlies are taking advantage of their schedule at the moment. Yes, they are without superstar Ja Morant, but they have also had a fortunate draw since Morant went down. Good teams take care of the business they are supposed to take care of it, andwithout Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, Memphis took care of business.

The fourth best team in the Western Conference and current Southwest Division leading Grizzlies won their fourth straight game and have never trailed in those four games. Jaren Jackson Jr and Desmond Bane did exactly what all coaches ask their teams to do, they punched the Mavericks in the mouth before they could know what hit them.

Call De’Anthony Melton Roy Kent because he was here, there and every effing where. He is just one of the examples from the Grizz tonight that box +/- is a dumb stat to base anything on because there is no way he was a -6 player. He, Steven Adams, and Desmond Bane carried the Grizzlies home Saturday night as Jaren found himself in foul trouble and Dillon Brooks was largely ineffective. The Mavericks would attempt a comeback behind the hot shooting Tim Hardaway Jr., but they never got close enough to take the lead as the Memphis dominated once again.

Key Notes:

Steven Adams did exactly what he was brought in to do. He had 11 points and 13 rebounds while setting a number of screens for Tyus Jones to navigate the paint at will.

Desmond Bane set a career high in points with 29 and rebounds with 9. Bane shot 60% from the field on 20 attempts and 4-6 from behind the arc. He establishing himself as a go-to wing scorer this team needs.

The bench only had 17 points following their 93 point outburst against the Thunder, albeit while missing Brandon Clarke.

The Grizzlies will seek to win their 5th straight on the road in Miami Monday night against a potentially shorthanded Heat team.

