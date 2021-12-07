 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Starting 5: Wire-to-wire week

The Grizzlies have been on a tear, and the Starting 5 give their props.

By pfleming15
Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Last night wasn’t necessarily a wire-to-wire game for the Memphis Grizzlies, as there was a 2-2 tie at the beginning of the game. Nonetheless, they haven’t trailed in 5 games, which is truly an astonishing feat.

The Starting 5 crew break down what’s transpired in this remarkable stretch without Ja Morant. In addition, they give their flowers to Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane. They wrap up the show with this week’s slate of games and with questions from Twitter.

