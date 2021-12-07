The Starting 5: Wire-to-wire week

Last night wasn’t necessarily a wire-to-wire game for the Memphis Grizzlies, as there was a 2-2 tie at the beginning of the game. Nonetheless, they haven’t trailed in 5 games, which is truly an astonishing feat.

The Starting 5 crew break down what’s transpired in this remarkable stretch without Ja Morant. In addition, they give their flowers to Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane. They wrap up the show with this week’s slate of games and with questions from Twitter.

This week we breakdown the recent wire-to-wire winning streak w/o Ja, predict the upcoming week of games, give our Grizz of the week, & answer questions from Grizz Twitter (S/O to @dbltree227 @FatboyFadeaway) #Grindcity #NBA #NBATwitter https://t.co/QAak2M8kKK pic.twitter.com/fTXtIce7fb — The Starting 5 (@Starting5Mem) December 6, 2021

