Ja Morant wins second ‘Western Conference Player of the Week’ award in a row

Ja Morant, once again, has won the “Western Conference Player of the Week” for the second week in a row.

Last week, in 4 games, Morant averaged 25 points, 6.8 assists, 6.3 rebounds, and a block a game, while shooting 51.4% from the field on 18 attempts per game. Through this outstanding performance, he delivered some signature moments en route to a 5-0 week from the Memphis Grizzlies. He soared down the runway for a thunderous jam against the Brooklyn Nets. In an awesome Cleveland outing, he hit the go-ahead layup and corralled a massive steal to seal the game. Against the Lakers, he broke the internet with a bonkers chase-down block, and he also threw down a resounding alley oop jam with his eyes meeting the rim.

This week was just another antidote in what has been a spectacular season for the 3rd-year guard. We’re witnessing special stuff here, everybody.

Don’t forget to vote for Ja Morant as an All-Star starter.

