SB Nation Reacts: Ja Morant is most deserving potential first time All-Star

SB Nation Reacts results for the week are in - and the lead question is one that fans of the Memphis Grizzlies are certainly going to be interested in.

This week’s lead question was about who, among five candidates, deserved most to be an All-Star for the first time. The winner won’t surprise those of us who have been in “The Dark” for some time now.

There have been a very impressive group of younger/less All-Star experienced players that have risen up this season. The names listed here are a great example of that. Both Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen are massive reasons the Cleveland Cavaliers have been an even bigger surprise than the Grizzlies this season. LaMelo Ball continues to amaze in year two with the Charlotte Hornets, churning out highlights on a nightly basis. And Fred VanVleet is putting up career best numbers for a Toronto Raptors team that is crawling back in to postseason player status.

But the correct answer here, of course, is Ja Morant.

The two-time reigning, defending, undisputed Western Conference Player of the Week has set the NBA ablaze. He and his Memphis Grizzlies are in the midst of a 10-game winning streak, the best in franchise history, and after knocking off the Golden State Warriors at home Tuesday night are in line for being ranked #1 in most Power Rankings this time next week (assuming they take care of business against Minnesota and Dallas this Thursday and Friday, which of course is not a guarantee). Morant has been considered in the mix for Most Improved, All-NBA, and even MVP award recognition.

No offense to the other four members of this poll...but they have not been on such a plane.

Ja Morant WILL be an NBA All-Star for the first time this season. The question now is, just how far will Morant and his Grizzlies leap beyond that point?

In this moment, it feels as if the sky is the limit.

