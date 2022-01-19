The Hustle Report: Road Tripping

Week 2 Results

Iowa Wolves 117 vs. Memphis Hustle 102 (0-2)

Sioux Falls Skyforce 105 vs. Memphis Hustle 113 (1-2)

Sioux Falls Skyforce 99 vs. Memphis Hustle 107 (2-2)

Salt Lake City Stars 117 vs. Memphis Hustle 106 (2-3)

Week 2 Headlines

Hustle sign EJ Onu; Waive Karim Mane

Game 2 Breakdown

Key Stats

Freddie Gillespie- 16 points, 6 rebounds, 3 blocks, 3 steals

Cameron Young- 16 points, 6 rebounds

Darnell Cowart- 15 points, 5 rebounds

Reggie Hearn- 13 points, 5 rebounds

David Stockton- 11 points, 4 assists

Ahmad Caver- 9 points, 10 rebounds, 14 assists

The Hustle fell in their first game of the 6-game road trip thanks in large part to a poor 4th quarter performance in Iowa. The Hustle were outscored 40-19 in the final frame after taking the lead into the 4th quarter. The Hustle got a strong performance from their supporting cast, but just collapsed in the 4th.

Game 3 Breakdown

Key Stats

Freddie Gillespie- 22 points, 9 rebounds, 2 steals

Cameron Young- 17 points, 6 rebounds

David Stockton- 14 points, 4 assists, 3 steals

Reggie Hearn- 13 points, 6 rebounds

Ahmad Caver- 11 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists

The Hustle earned their first win of the regular season with a 113-105 win over the Skyforce in Sioux Falls. Freddie Gillespie continued his dominant performances and the Hustle used a strong second half to defeat the Skyforce. Ahmad Caver flirted with a triple-double in back-to-back games and the Hustle were able to overcome Shaq Buchanan getting ejected in the first half. The Hustle did a good job of limiting former NBA-ers Mario Chalmers and Brandon Knight to a combined 8-27 from the field and 3-16 from deep.

Game 4 Breakdown

Key Stats

Shaq Buchanan- 33 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals

Tyrell Terry- 20 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists

Cameron Young- 14 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals

Reggie Hearn- 13 points, 4 rebounds

Freddie Gillespie- 10 points, 16 rebounds, 3 assists

Ahmad Caver- 4 points, 5 rebounds, 15 assists, 3 steals

The Hustle finished the sweep of the Skyforce thanks in large part to Shaq Buchanan’s dominant offensive performance. Buchanan made up for lost time in the previous game and carried the offensive load for the Hustle with 20 first half points. Tyrell Terry had his best game since signing his two-way deal and hit some clutch baskets and free throws to secure the win for the Hustle.

Game 5 Breakdown

Key Stats

Shaq Buchanan- 24 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks

David Stockton- 17 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists

Ahmad Caver- 16 points, 7 assists, 2 steals

Freddie Gillespie- 13 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals

Cameron Young- 12 points

The Hustle dropped the 5th game of their road trip to drop to 2-3 on the season. David Stockton scored 12 of the Hustle’s first 14 points as the Hustle took an early lead. The Stars were able to respond and jump out to a 21-point first half lead. The Hustle were able to cut into the Stars lead but they couldn’t get within 7 points as the Stars responded with multiple triples in the 4th. Carsen Edwards led the way for the Stars with 25 points and 5 rebounds.

Hustle Stats

5.5: Ahmad Caver struggled to make shots since the regular season started, but he’s been phenomenal passing the ball in his return. Over the past 5 games, Ahmad racked up 44 assists and just 8 turnovers, good for a 5.5 assist to turnover ratio. Prior to last night’s matchup against the Stars, Caver was 4th in the G League with a 7.67 assist to turnover ratio. Caver mentioned he wanted to show off his passing chops more on a recent appearance on The Long View podcast, and he’s been flashing that ability since the regular season started.

MVP of the Week - Freddie Gillespie

Freddie Gillespie picked up where he left off after his 20-days with the Orlando Magic. He was incredibly consistent for the Hustle, picking up a few double-doubles, and flashing his defensive abilities racking up the blocks and steals.

Week 2 Grade - B

It was a solid 2-2 week for the Hustle who were still getting into rhythm after not really being able to practice leading up to the regular season. Sweeping the Skyforce was impressive but the losses against the Wolves and Stars really just featured one bad quarter that doomed the Hustle. Overall, the Hustle have been mostly playing well and should get into a better rhythm sooner than later.

Week 3 Preview

Salt Lake City Stars (2-3) vs. Memphis Hustle 1/19 8:00 PM CT

Austin Spurs (1-1) vs. Memphis Hustle 01/21 7:30 PM CT

South Bay Lakers (2-2) at Memphis Hustle 1/24 7:00 PM CT

Game 6 Preview: The key to defeating the Stars in the back-to-back will be to slow down the Carsen Edwards & Derrick Alston Jr. duo who combined for 49 points last night. The Hustle will need to get off to a strong first 12 minutes after a poor first quarter last night. After taking an early 14-7 lead, the Hustle were outscored 31-12 the remainder of the first quarter. A complete first quarter will help the Hustle to not play from behind the entire game and give them a shot at the win.

Game 7 Preview: The Hustle will face off against the Spurs in Austin for the 3rd time this season after sweeping the series in Austin as part of the Showcase Cup. The Spurs are top heavy with Devontae Cacok being one of the best players in the G League since the regular season has started averaging 28.5 points, 14 rebounds and 4 steals per game in his first 2 games with the Spurs. Kaleb Johnson, Aric Holman and Jaylen Morris are solid, but the Spurs success depends on Cacok, as well as the availability of Joshua Primo and Joe Wieskamp. At full strength, the Spurs are tough. Without Primo and Wieskamp, though, the Hustle should be able to take down the Spurs.

Game 8 Preview: It has been a slow start to the regular season for the Lakers after being the 4th seed in the Showcase Cup. The Lakers are top heavy with Mason Jones (29.7 ppg) and Cameron Oliver (25.5 ppg) leading the way. The Lakers did get Mac McClung back after a stint with the Chicago Bulls and the trio figures to help the Lakers find the success they had the first 14 games of the season. By the time South Bay visits Southaven, the Lakers will likely be a much better team than their current record shows. It should be a high-scoring contest at the Landers Center.

