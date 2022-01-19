Quick Recap: Bucks get buck on Memphis in Milwaukee 126-114

RIP to the first woman ever selected in the NBA draft, Ms. Lusia Harris. As seen in the Queen Of Basketball documentary available on YouTube, she was a true pioneer of the sport. Ms. Harris passed away today at the age of 66. She was the 1st woman to score an Olympic point. She was also The 1st woman inducted into the Naismith HOF.

Now onto the game. The Memphis Grizzlies looked to extend their winning streak to two and also survive a road trip, with a meeting against the defending champ Milwaukee Bucks first. They also had to do so without the likes of Kyle Anderson, Tyus Jones, and Desmond Bane who all checked into Health and Safety Protocols so they maybe out the next few games.

Both teams get off to a good shooting start and pretty much exchanged buckets the first period. This one was a game of runs this far, as both teams got off to runs of their own that had them swapping the lead the entire period. Ja Morant and Ziaire Williams were able to get their connection going early with a few assist led makes for the Stanford rookie. Morant led the way for Memphis with 11 points and 3 assists out the gate. That said, it was still not enough for Memphis to win the period, as they closed the first down 30-36 in Milwaukee.

George Hill got off to a hot start to start the second quarter, as he bailed his second shot using the burner within the first two minutes of the period. Memphis called a timeout to get the perimeter defense in check. In the meantime, the Bucks played the Late DMX’s “Ruff Ryder’s Anthem” while throwing out t-shirts.

Memphis has really struggled to contain The Bucks wing players. They made the shots in transition that allowed them to take the lead up double digits — partly because Milwaukee has shot 60% from three midway through the second period. The Bucks are thriving in the return of Jrue Holiday who had been out of Milwaukee’s lineup as of late. Giannis thrived with 17 points thus far, and Jaren needed to step it up especially as a defender if his shooting struggles continues. Giannis even threw an alley oop to himself for a slam in transition.

The Bucks took a 17-point lead at one point in the second but go into the halftime break down 47-61. Ja has 16 points to lead the Grizzlies first half scoring efforts. Brandon Clarke is the scoring co-pilot this far with 10 points off the bench.

“Trip” started really taking what the defense gave him in the third period and went on a scoring tear inside. The Bucks wanted to run 2-3 zone, as they matched Wesley Matthews up on Jaren inside. Jaren smelled blood and went for the finish every time, thus got himself going scoring wise. Good to see him provide Ja some assistance with the offensive production. “12” was red hot on triple-double alert by the end of the third period with 28 points, 11 assists, and 8 rebounds. Memphis won the third quarter by 5 points to cut the lead down to seven points. However Memphis trailed going into the final quarter 89-96.

Jaren Jackson Jr became the scoring catalyst of the fourth quarter. He knocked down two shots from long range early on, and continuously got to the foul line for free throws by attacking the rim. In the end, Jaren played a damn good game in his matchup against Giannis Antetokounmpo, but he is an MVP and defending champ for a reason. He finished with 33 points, while Khris Middleton had the most crucial 25 points I’ve seen in a minute. Jaren nearly matched Giannis in scoring with 29 points of his own. “Trip” also chipped in with nine rebounds and four blocks. Ja finished the game with 33 points as well and even had a +4 +/-, but Memphis lost in the end 126-114

For more Grizzlies talk, subscribe to the Grizzly Bear Blues podcast network on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and IHeart. Follow Grizzly Bear Blues on Twitter and Instagram.