Quick Recap: Grizzlies quiet the Denver Nuggets, 122-118

The Memphis Grizzlies came into Friday night’s matchup with the Denver Nuggets looking to avoid back-to-back losses, something that hasn’t happened for the hot Grizzlies in nearly a month. Also, the Grizzlies hadn’t lost back-to-back road games since late October. The Grizzlies were looking to keep those things in the past in the Mile High City. Could Memphis take Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets Friday night?

First Quarter:

The Grizzlies and Nuggets came out of the gates shooting the ball well on the offensive end. A back-and-forth affair turned into a roller coaster as the third quarter went on. Grizzlies center Steven Adams did a really good job of guarding Nikola Jokic in the first quarter, only allowing Jokic two points in the first quarter, Adams and Jokic played the entire first quarter. De’Anthony Melton, a guy that I mentioned in my preview as a guy that could provide a spark off the bench, did just that for Memphis.

Melton provided six points off the bench, all six coming from beyond the arc. The Grizzlies led the Nuggets 37-28 after one in Denver.

Second Quarter:

The Grizzlies opened it up on the Nuggets in the second quarter. Well, for the vast majority of the second. Memphis looked dominant and led at one point by 13 on the Nuggets. The Nuggets later closed the gap to five heading into the halftime lockers. Memphis held a 68-63 lead on the Nuggets, as Ja Morant continued to be Memphis’ horse on the offensive end. Morant had 23 points in 18 first half minutes for the Grizzlies.

Third Quarter:

The Grizzlies took a blow to the chest by the Nuggets to open up the third quarter. From up by five to down by six, for a good portion of the third quarter, Memphis was fighting with Denver. That fight awoke Morant as he went en fuego to close out the third quarter. Morant led a 13-3 run by the Grizzlies, as they re-took the lead from Denver heading to the fourth quarter. Memphis led Denver 98-92 heading into the final 12 minutes. Morant was heading towards a new career high, as he had 36 points heading to the fourth.

Fourth Quarter:

Despite Jaren Jackson Jr. leaving the third quarter early due to getting into foul trouble, his early effect on things when the fourth quarter opened up was fantastic. The Grizzlies would end up grinding out a hard fought game in Denver, holding the Nuggets off to take a 122-118 win on the road.

Final



Nuggets 118

Grizzlies 122



Ja: 38 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists

Melton: 21 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists

Trip: 20 points, 5 rebounds, 4 blocks

Ziaire: 17 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals — Grizzly Bear Blues (@sbnGrizzlies) January 22, 2022

Final Stats:

Ja Morant - 38 points, 15/26 FG, 6 assists, 6 rebounds in 37 minutes

De’Anthony Melton - 21 points, 6/13 FG, and 9 rebounds in 27 minutes

Jaren Jackson Jr. - 20 points, 8/17 FG (2/4 3PT), 5 rebounds and 4 blocks

The Grizzlies will be back in action Sunday evening in Dallas as they take on the Mavericks.

