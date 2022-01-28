Memphis comes back home and snags another win vs Utah 119-109

The first quarter saw the Jazz get off to a quick 8-2 run when Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins decided to call the timeout to get things under control. It was perfect timing because it worked well as Memphis went on a run of their own and took the lead. Utah made it a perimeter game early in the same way they beat Memphis in the playoffs last year. The difference is Memphis knows to stay home now and contest those quick shots outside. Utah was able to knock down five from downtown in the opening quarter but despite their shooting struggles early on, Memphis won the quarter by one point, 31-30.

SECOND QUARTER

Ja Morant turned it up a notch more in the second quarter. He nearly had a double digit scoring period with nine points and a total of 16 points and seven rebounds at halftime. Jaren Jackson was a staff stuffing, sample platter. On one play early on he blocks a shot and gets the ball to Ja who strolls down court to find Ziaire for a converted lob alley-oop. Jaren was prowling the paint on both ends - by halftime he posted nine points two rebounds, two assists, two steals & three blocks! He has allowed Eric Paschall to get going with double digits by the half but aside from that, Jaren had been a two way star. Ziaire Williams was a perfect 4/4 at the half for eight points. De’Anthony Melton has been a spark of fire off the bench with his 10 points by the halftime buzzer. He made plays on defense that lead to transition buckets and knocked down shots off of assists when called upon tonight. He also had six rebounds and four assists. Mr. Do Something in full affect tonight! The Grizzlies went on to take the lead up to eight for the half at 59-51.

SECOND HALF

The third quarter has been a war of trading baskets essentially but that doesn’t mean it was boring. Ja Morant has continued to dice up the defense on his attacks to the basket where he is eating at the rim, feeding his pack mates like Adams and Clarke who have lived around the rim. Ja also knocked down a few more shots from deep. The Grizzlies take the third quarter by two as the game was 88-78 going into the fourth quarter.

FOURTH QUARTER

Desmond Bane, Brandon Clarke, John Konchar, Jaren Jackson, and Ziaire Williams were the opening lineup for Memphis in the fourth quarter. Brandon Clarke had been a catalyst off the bench as he had scored a point for nearly every minute he played to that point. Anytime there was a lose ball, Clarke was there to make it a bucket. Any lob opportunity and BC was there to finish it! His activity on both ends was amazing - he was a huge reason Memphis came away victorious tonight! The volleyball bank shot late in the fourth was crazy!

Jaren continues to impose his size by attacking the rim as he put a nice move on Whiteside and made the layup. He then came down on the other end to block the attempt from Hassan Whiteside. Then a few shots later Jaren Jackson Jr. catches Daniel House attempting a three pointer near the left has & Jaren blocks that too for his fifth block of the night! Jaren was a two-way monster as he continued to find high percentage buckets and even create them for himself like he did on the drive from outside to storm the paint for a one handed slam! Ja Morant got his fourth career triple double on a dish to “Trip” who was waiting outside after two defenders collapsed and left him open for the wide open from downtown. Ja has the highest scoring triple double in Grizzlies history when he nailed a highlight layup for his 28th points tonight. Morant finished the game with 30 points 10 rebounds & 10 assists making it now a 30-point triple double. The Memphis Grizzlies win 119-109 on Beale St.

