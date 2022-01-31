Recap: Grizzlies fall to Philly in OT thriller

The Grizzlies hit the road looking to add to their 3 game winning streak. The first game on the road trip is a trip to the Wells Fargo Center to face off against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Grizzlies got good news pregame with Tyus Jones being cleared to play after missing the last few games in Health & Safety protocols. Joel Embiid was also declared as OUT early in the morning as part of a scheduled rest day. It is disappointing from a matchup perspective, as Joel vs. Jaren would have been a ton of fun but instead the Grizzlies have a leg up on the 76ers without their MVP candidate.

Tobias Harris continued his stellar play of late, scoring 7 points in the opening minutes of the game as the Sixers took an early lead on the Grizzlies. Tyrese Maxey took over in the later minutes of the first quarter, tallying 11 points for the Sixers in the quarter as they took a 39-30 lead into the second quarter. The Sixers shot 6-11 from beyond the arc in the first quarter and out rebounded the Grizzlies 12-7, allowing them to outscore the Grizzlies 11-3 on second chance points

The Sixers offense continued to carve up the Grizzlies to start the second quarter, with the Grizzlies continuing to struggle on the glass as well. The Sixers were able to jump out to a 17-point lead early in the quarter, but the resilient Grizzlies battled back and cut the game back to single digits relatively quickly. The defense was leaky through the first 18 minutes of the game, but a 22-8 run sparked by the defense helped the Grizzlies get back into things. A late Tobias Harris triple helped the Sixers take a 63-58 lead into the halftime break.

A quick 5-0 run in the first 56 seconds of the 3rd quarter helped the Grizzlies tie things up early and forcing a Doc Rivers timeout. Ja Morant was phenomenal in the quarter scoring 13 points including this electrifying one handed alley oop. The Grizzlies and Sixers traded baskets for most of the quarter, with the Sixers eventually taking an 84-80 lead into the final quarter.

The Grizzlies were able to once again start a quarter on a 5-0 run to give them their first lead since early in the first quarter in the opening minutes of the 4th quarter. The teams exchanged leads throughout most of the 4th, with both teams able to respond to any potential run by the other. The Grizzlies took a 109-108 lead with 46 seconds left after a Ja free throw, but Seth Curry drains the floater to give the Sixers a 110-109 lead just 13 seconds later.

Ja Morant answered once again when called upon and fights through contact by Andre Drummond and makes the basket plus the harm. Ja Morant missed the free throw and things remained tied at 111.

The Grizzlies opened OT with a free throw by Desmond Bane as Doc Rivers was T’d up at the end of regulation arguing that there should have been a foul call on Seth Curry’s shot attempt (he was probably right). It was the Ja and Bane show in OT as they combined to score the first 8 points for Memphis in OT as the Grizzlies took a 4-point lead into the final 2 minutes. The Sixers were able to respond with a triple by Danny Green to make it a one point game. A Tyrese Maxey layup with 25 seconds left gave the Sixers the 120-119 lead. The Sixers defense collapsed on Ja and he dished it out to Ziaire Williams whose 3-point try comes up just short and the Sixers held on to win 122-119.

Quick Hitters

Desmond Bane the road warrior. Bane continues to torch the nets on the road, finishing with a career high 34 points on 5-9 shooting against the Sixers. Heading into tonight, Bane has shot 52.5% from the field and 50.6% from beyond the arc. Both are 10 percentage points or more higher than his home splits.

3-Point shooting woes. 3-point shooting was not kind to the Grizzlies in Philadelphia. Outside of Desmond Bane (5-9) the Grizzlies shot a combined 1-21 from deep. Shooting less than 5% from the 3-point line is just not a recipe for success.

