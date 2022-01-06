 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Long View: Good vibes and New Years Resolutions

Vibes = immaculate

By pfleming15
/ new

Memphis Grizzlies v Brooklyn Nets Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The new year rolls in, and the good vibes continue.

The Memphis Grizzlies are currently rolling right now, as they’re on a 6-game winning streak to close 2021 and to start 2022. They’ve also won 16 of their past 20 games dating back to late November, which has helped them surge to the 4th seed in the Western Conference by a nice margin.

I have Connor Dunning — the producer for ESPN 92.9’s “Giannotto and Jeffrey Show”, host of “The Sound and Color” Podcast, and host of BetQL’s “U in the Action” — on this week’s podcast to talk about the takeaways from this hot stretch recently, and to discuss 2022 resolutions that impact the Grizzlies’ long-term future.

