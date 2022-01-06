The Long View: Good vibes and New Years Resolutions

The new year rolls in, and the good vibes continue.

The Memphis Grizzlies are currently rolling right now, as they’re on a 6-game winning streak to close 2021 and to start 2022. They’ve also won 16 of their past 20 games dating back to late November, which has helped them surge to the 4th seed in the Western Conference by a nice margin.

I have Connor Dunning — the producer for ESPN 92.9’s “Giannotto and Jeffrey Show”, host of “The Sound and Color” Podcast, and host of BetQL’s “U in the Action” — on this week’s podcast to talk about the takeaways from this hot stretch recently, and to discuss 2022 resolutions that impact the Grizzlies’ long-term future.

Good morning, Grizz Nation! I'm BACK with a new episode of "The Long View" as my good pal @CDunning929 joins me to talk about the Grizzlies' immaculate vibes to end 2021 and start 2022, as well as Grizzlies' 2022 resolutions that impact the long-view picture.



Listen up ️ pic.twitter.com/ySkQTenmgN — Parker Fleming (@PAKA_FLOCKA) January 5, 2022

DIRECT LINKS: Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | IHeart Radio | Megaphone

Follow The Core 4, 3andD, The Starting 5, and GBB Live on Twitter and subscribe to/rate/review the GBB Podcast Network however you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode! Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and IHeart all carry The Core 4, GBBLive, 3andD, The Starting 5, and The Long View podcasts.