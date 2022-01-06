Quick Recap: Grizzlies Roll Over Detroit 118-88

The Memphis Grizzlies returned home Thursday night following a quick 2-0 road trip out east, earning wins against the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers to push their winning streak to six games. The Grizzlies made a quick pit stop back in Memphis before hitting the road once again in a matchup with the Detroit Pistons at FedExForum. Could Memphis push their winning streak to seven games?

First Quarter:

The Memphis Grizzlies came out of the gates with the energy that would be needed to take down a young and hungry team like the Detroit Pistons. Memphis was active on defense in the Pistons passing lanes as rookie Ziaire Williams put on a first quarter clinic on both ends. Williams tied his career high in the first quarter with 11 points.

Grizzlies guard Ja Morant was getting to his spots rather easily for Memphis. Morant was even seen telling the Pistons bench to call a timeout at one point because he couldn’t be stopped. Memphis finished the first quarter on a 24-10 run and led Detroit 32-18 after one quarter at FedExForum.

Second Quarter:

The Grizzlies were provided a steady spark off the bench in the second quarter in Tyus Jones. Jones, who is know for his consistent playmaking and assisting for others, has been showing his scoring side in the last few games for Memphis. It’s been need for the Memphis bench unit. The Pistons were fighting, but it wasn’t a consistent and productive fight. Memphis outscored the Pistons 30-28 in the second quarter and led 62-46 at the half.

HALFTIME - Grizzlies lead Detroit 62-46



Ja Morant -14 points, 6 reb, 6/12 FG

Z.Williams - 14 points, 5/6 FG, 14 min

Tyus Jones - 12 points, 5/6 FG, 3 reb, 2 ast — Grizzly Bear Blues (@sbnGrizzlies) January 7, 2022

Third Quarter:

Grizzlies guard Ja Morant came out in the third quarter with the aggression that would be needed to spark another Memphis run. While the Grizzlies had a solid lead on the Pistons, there was still 24 minutes left to play, and Detroit was young and well-coached by Dwayne Casey. Memphis outscored Detroit 28-22 in the third quarter. Morant was nearing a triple-double 22 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists in 24 minutes. Memphis headed to the fourth quarter up 90-68 on the Pistons.

Fourth Quarter:

The Grizzlies fourth quarter featured a few of the starters getting some run, but it was more of Memphis keeping their lead while giving their main guys rest. The Grizzlies starters didn’t play more than 27 minutes. The Grizzlies would push their winning streak to seven games with a 118-88 victory over Detroit.

Final Stats:

Ja Morant - 22 points, 10/19 FG, 9 rebounds, 6 assists in 24 minutes

Dillon Brooks - 18 points, 5 assists, and 3 steals in 24 minutes

The Grizzlies will be back in action on Saturday afternoon against the Los Angeles Clippers as they look to push their winning streak to eight games.

