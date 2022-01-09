Quick Recap: Grizzlies Take Down Lakers 127-119 and Make Franchise History

The Memphis Grizzlies headed into Sunday night’s matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers with an opportunity to make franchise history, as they looked to push their winning streak to nine games, which has never happened in Memphis. How fitting the second youngest team in the NBA would be taking on the oldest team in the NBA on Sunday night. Could Memphis make franchise history against the Lakers in Los Angeles?

First Quarter:

The Lakers got off to a four point lead on the Grizzlies off the jump at Crypto Arena in Los Angeles. Following that 4-0 start from the Lakers, Memphis proceeded to go on a 12-2 run forcing a Los Angeles timeout. John Konchar came in for Memphis off the bench and dropped six points for Memphis. Jaren Jackson Jr., whom started at the five tonight in Steven Adams absence dropped seven points and five rebounds. The Grizzlies and Lakers were dead locked at 27 all after one.

Oh, and Ja Morant did Morant like things...

Second Quarter:

The Grizzlies came out in the second quarter and started giving the Lakers body blows. Specifically Desmond Bane, whom, got under LeBron James skin at one point, forcing a push from James during a dead ball. Despite the altercation, Bane kept working the 37 year old James. Bane dropped 13 points in 12 minutes for the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies had so many guys step up on every possession that there isn’t enough time for me to touch them all. Konchar continued his strong performance off the bench for the Grizzlies. The Grizzlies were wearing the Lakers down as they headed to the half with a 65-52 lead over Los Angeles.

Third Quarter:

The 2021-22 Grizzlies have this weird consistency of completely flipping the switch on their opponents following the first quarter. The Grizzlies dropped 38 points in the second quarter, and followed it up with a 42 point third quarter to push the Grizzlies lead 26. The Grizzlies ran all over the Lakers through three quarters and led Los Angeles 107-83 heading to the fourth.

Fourth Quarter:

The fourth quarter turned out to be quite the rollercoaster for the Grizzlies. At one point the Grizzlies were so far ahead that both teams pulled their starting fives. Then, down by 25 + points, the Lakers bench clawed their way back into the game. Cutting the Grizzlies lead down to as much as seven, Memphis’ starters re-entered with two minutes remaining in the game. The Grizzlies were able to hold off the Lakers in the final two minutes and expand their winning streak to nine games with a 127-119 victory over Los Angeles.

Final Stats:

Desmond Bane - 23 points, 9/14 FG (5/8 from 3PT), 3 steals in 24 minutes

Jaren Jackson Jr. - 21 points, 7/15 FG, 12 rebounds, and 6 blocks

Kyle Anderson - 14 points, 6/11 FG, 8 assists, 7 rebounds in 28 minutes

The Grizzlies will be back in action on Tuesday night as they return to FedEx Forum to take on the Golden State Warriors as they look to push their winning streak to 10 games.

