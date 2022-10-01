Memphis Grizzlies, Steven Adams agree to two-year extension

As the NBA preseason starts tonight for the Memphis Grizzlies in Milwaukee, it is also the time of year when teams look to secure extensions with significant talents on their rosters. For the Grizzlies, a few players seem to be prime candidates to potentially extend their careers in the Bluff City beyond the 2022-2023 season.

Now, Memphis has made sure at least one veteran will call Memphis his home for the foreseeable future.

Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams has agreed on a two-year, $25.2 million contract extension, his agent Darren Matsubara of @wassbasketball tells ESPN. Adams -- an immense culture piece for a young roster -- is now tied to the Grizzlies for three years, $43.1 million. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 1, 2022

The Grizzlies and Adams agreed to a two-year, $25.2M extension on Saturday afternoon. As Adrian Wojnarowski points out, Adams is now signed for the next three years to remain a significant part of the Grizzlies frontcourt. Adams entered this season in the final year of a two-year $35M extension he signed with Pelicans before his lone season in New Orleans and before being traded to Memphis last summer.

On the surface, this certainly seems to be fair money for a player with Adams skillset. While Adams may not provide eye-popping numbers when it comes to counting stats, his value with the Grizzlies was quickly clear as he stepped right into a starting role last year. Obviously, Adams biggest statistical impact is through his offensive rebounding, as he led the league last year in total offensive boards. However, the main reason the Grizzlies prioritized keeping Adams in Memphis beyond this season is through how he supports their young core.

Whether it is setting screens for Ja Morant, taking care of physical play down low to allow for Jaren Jackson Jr. to move about and make impact on both ends of the floor, or the chemistry he shows as a playmaker in setting up Desmond Bane, Adams is a significant source of support for the Grizzlies best talents. When you add in his offensive rebounding for a team that finds great success in producing more possessions than their opponents on a consistent basis, you see the multiple reasons as to why the Grizzlies are likely thrilled to keep Adams as a veteran leader on one of the NBA’s youngest rosters.

Sure, Adams likely provides more value in the regular season than the postseason. But as the playoff series against the Warriors last year showed, Adams can be a valuable chess piece for Taylor Jenkins to utilize in different postseason matchups. Of course, there also is the simple truth that Adams quickly became a highly thought of part of the Grizzlies locker room and culture, as well as a favorite of the fanbase, once he arrived in Memphis.

The Grizzlies have consistently shown they will place a priority on investing in talents that embrace their culture and strategies to succeed. Adams is a great talent and personality to keep in the fold to support the Grizzlies young core as it continues to mature into a true title contender.

