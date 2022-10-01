Quick Recap: Grizzlies come back late, take down Bucks

The Memphis Grizzlies kicked off their preseason on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Grizzlies, without nine of their main guys in Milwaukee, kicked off their 2022-23 preseason Saturday night.

1st Quarter:

You know what they say about the first game of the preseason? Rust. Lots of rust, and it didn't help that the star players were resting until the final few games to ramp themselves back up.

The Grizzlies rolled out a starting five of Kennedy Chandler, John Konchar, Ziaire Williams, Santi Aldama, and Brandon Clarke. The group hasn’t ran together at all, and it showed in the opening minutes, as the Grizzlies trailed the Bucks 8-0 early in the first quarter.

Following a Taylor Jenkins timeout, Memphis came out and answered the call with a 13-4 run against the Bucks, forcing a Milwaukee timeout as the Grizzlies now led 13-12.

Rookies David Roddy and Jake LaRavia were first off the Grizzlies bench for Memphis. Kenny Lofton Jr., along with Roddy drilled some impressive three-pointers in the first quarter. Memphis led 18-16 after one.

Second Quarter:

Grizzlies second year wing, Ziaire Williams, broke loose in the second quarter for Memphis. Williams’ offseason work, which included creating with the ball in his hands, showed as he brought the ball up the floor quite a few times for Memphis in the first half. He created shots not only for himself, but for others.

Williams shot 4/6 from the field, and 2/2 from three-point range tallying 10 points, three rebounds, and two assists in the first half. Grizzlies rookie Kenny Lofton Jr. look like he belonged on this stage in the first half. Junior dropped 10 points on 4/6 field goal shooting which included one three point make.

The young(er) Grizzlies overall look settled down in the first half following the early timeout from Jenkins. Memphis trailed Milwaukee 48-45 at the half.

Third Quarter:

The third quarter provided quite the challenge for the Grizzlies. The Bucks came out of the halftime locker rooms ready to separate themselves from Memphis. Milwaukee led by double-digits for a better part of the entire third quarter it felt like.

Bright spots for the Grizzlies — John Konchar showed signs of himself in the third quarter on both ends of the floor. Konchar kept Memphis in it during the middle of the third quarter. Despite Konchar’s play, Memphis trailed Milwaukee 66-56 heading to the fourth quarter.

Fourth Quarter:

This game was so fun, because there was a group of young Grizzlies that stood out each quarter. For the fourth quarter, a combination of Jake LaRavia and David Roddy was a steady dose of what turned out to be a double-digit comeback late in the game.

The comeback turned out to be an 18-3 run in the closing minutes of a nail biter at Fiserv Forum. The run would end with the Grizzlies walking out with a 107-102 victory.

18-3 run to close it. basketball is back. yeah yeah. pic.twitter.com/jbcWDwBEpO — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) October 2, 2022

Final Stats:

David Roddy - 18 points ((5/12 FG, 2/4 3PT) and 5 rebounds

Jake LaRavia - 15 points (4/8 FG, 1/4 3PT), 2 rebounds and 2 assists

Santi Aldama - 13 points (6/13 FG, 1/4 3PT), 7 rebounds, and 4 assists

The Grizzlies return home on Monday as they take on the Orlando Magic in preseason action at FedEx Forum.

