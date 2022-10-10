GBBLive: Season Previews for Jitty, Aldama, and X

Over the past three years, it is hard to argue that any team in NBA has benefitted more from depth and development than the Memphis Grizzlies.

While Memphis clearly has its core for the future, the rosters consistent ability to exceed expectations has is largely due to the depth and versatility. And each year, it comes from new players stepping up in bigger roles and standing out with their production.

This season will be no different, and John Konchar, Santi Aldama, and Xavier Tillman each will have an opportunity to shine. Whether it comes from Aldama as the starting power forward or Konchar and Tillman playing good minutes off the bench, all three players will be critical components to the Grizzlies having early season success.

As a result, while the word “breakout” may not be the best label, each of these three players has a great opportunity to take the next step in their respective careers.

On a bonus episode of “GBB LIVE!”, Shawn Coleman breaks down the reason why the Grizzlies will be looking for Konchar, Aladam, and Tillman to deliver this season when their number is called:

Konchar’s versatility will be a huge factor off the Grizzlies bench

Konchar’s shot value may prove to be one of the biggest assets in Memphis’s rotation

The Key for Aldama to thrive as a starter is his ability to shoot the three

The Grizzlies front court depth must contribute in a hurry to start the season

Growing pains and inconsistences could be stepping stones to sustainable success for Aldama

Tillman’s ability to remain ready on a moment’s notice is a tremendous asset for a young player

