‘Grizzly Bear Bets’ Podcast: How good of a bet is Ja Morant for MVP?

Chase Bobbitt, host of the ‘Grizzly Bear Bets’ podcast, continues his 2022-23 season preview with his favorite player futures for the Memphis Grizzlies. In case you missed it, he looked at the Grizzlies’ team futures — which included win totals, and division and championship odds.

This week, he looks at the following intriguing player odds.

Ja Morant’s MVP odds (+1500), and how he stacks up with the players ahead of him in the field. Chase also looks at the narratives behind some of the favorites, including Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid, and Nikola Jokic. He also examines his All-NBA odds against the other guards as well.

Taylor Jenkins’ Coach of the Year odds (+1000), who’s tied for best odds on DraftKings. Chase looks at how he should have been the winner last year, and he fares against Chris Finch — the favorite on DraftKings.

Ja Morant’s points per game line at 27.5, and why the over is his favorite (-110).

Desmond Bane’s 3-pointers made per game odds (3.2), and how he’s a good bet to hit the over (-105). In addition, Chase looks at his chances to average 22 or more points per game (+850 odds).

All the odds for the “futures” bets are found on DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation. Make sure you follow Grizzly Bear Bets on Twitter, so you can track how these bets are shaking out. Bet responsibly.

You could also find this episode on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and IHeart. You can also subscribe to the Grizzly Bear Blues podcast network on these platforms so you could can get every single episode of our 5 podcasts — GBBLive, The Starting 5, The Nxt Gen Podcast, The Core 4, and Grizzly Bear Bets.

Follow Grizzly Bear Blues on Twitter and Instagram.