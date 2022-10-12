‘The Starting 5’ Podcast: Is the Grizzlies’ regular season rotation set?

On this week’s episode of The Starting 5 Podcast, we broke down what went well and what the Grizzlies need to improve on from their first 3 preseason games and discussed the ramifications of the drama in Golden State.

We began the show by discussing what we saw in the first 3 preseason games, highlighting the improvements of Santi Aldama — while also having our what seems to be weekly Dillon Brooks conversation.

To close the show we left the grind city to discuss the drama brewing with the Golden State Warriors between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole and discussed how it could potentially benefit the Memphis Grizzlies.

