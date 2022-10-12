Grizzlies get more fuel to their fire with NBA GM Survey

The 2022-23 NBA GM Survey was released last week. For those who don’t know, the NBA GM Survey is a poll that the league's GMs take to vote on things like Most Versatile Defender and Best Head Coach, basically the electives of the NBA. According to last year’s survey, the Grizzlies weren’t ranked in the 2021-22 West standings and ended up being ranked second overall in the Western Conference behind the Phoenix Suns. They did have a few votes for categories in the 2021-22 Survey such as Most Improved Team, Most Promising Young Core, and Jaren Jackson Jr was voted in the top 17% to have a Breakout Season in 2021-22.

The Memphis Grizzlies received more votes for the 2022-23 Survey in multiple categories, yet they were still snubbed in some. The Grizzlies had votes in 14 categories, which was significantly more than last year's survey. The Grizzlies ended up being ranked at number 5 behind teams that they demolished last season, such as the Phoenix Suns, who the Grizzlies beat with multiple starters missing from the game due to injuries. Ja Morant was also snubbed for categories such as “Best Point Guard,” including players like Chris Paul and Trae Young. The last thing this Grizzlies team needed was more disrespect to fuel them going into this season, but they ended up getting it.

Some Memphis related notes from the annual NBA GM survey:



-Ja Morant named the most athletic player in the league and fastest with the ball

-Grizzlies voted as the second most fun team to watch and second best young core

-Former Tigers C Jalen Duren named biggest steal of draft pic.twitter.com/KA4UG5vaUE — Matt Infield (@Matt_Infield) October 5, 2022

Having one of the best centers in the league in Steven Adams and not having him on a list with players like Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid is simply abysmal. Memphis was also kept out of the voting for categories such as Best Home Court Advantage, which is terrible. The FedExForum has been nearly packed out just for pre-season games and open practices alone. Players like Ja Morant have come to Memphis and helped capture the culture, and the city and the result has sold out FedEx Forum multiple times, especially during the 2021-22 Playoffs. The venue has gotten rave reviews from fans who have traveled from across the states to come and see the Grizzlies and experience a home game. All Grizzlies fans will agree the Forum is one of the best and most explosive NBA atmospheres.

The lowest blow to come from the newest Survey is that Memphis wasn’t voted to win the NBA Finals. The leading votes went to the Milwaukee Bucks, Golden State Warriors, L.A. Clippers, and the Boston Celtics. The Grizzlies were snubbed in at least 10 categories. After Memphis's growth last year as a whole, including being ahead of a development schedule created by General Manager Zach Kleiman, to not have Memphis at least in the conversation is insanity. This Memphis team has put in the work and has one of the best young cores in the league today; it seems that no matter how explosive or dynamic the young core is, they don’t get the respect they deserve.

That alone is enough to fuel an already hungry Memphis team.

