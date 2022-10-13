GBBLive: What could an extension for Brandon Clarke look like?

The Memphis Grizzlies have to make a decision on Brandon Clarke’s rookie-scale extension by Monday. If they don’t ink an extension after the deadline, Clarke will enter restricted free agency in the 2023 offseason.

So what could be in store for Brandon Clarke and his future with the Memphis Grizzlies?

In this episode of “GBBLive,” I talk with Keith Smith — a NBA analyst over at Spotrac and SB Nation’s Celtics Blog, as well as a co-host of “The Front Office Show” — to discuss Clarke and his extension priority.

We run through what he has done to get to the point of an extension conversation — both the high’s of his rookie year and his bounce-season last year, and lows from his sophomore slump. In addition, we look at the market for players of his skillset and caliber, and align that with the idea of “starting and closing” players and the importance of a good big-man trio.

We also assess Brandon Clarke’s fit next to the core of Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr. — and how his excellence with those 3 players impact his extension negotiations and number. In addition, we discuss whether or not the presence of prospects like Santi Aldama, Jake LaRavia, and David Roddy could impact the priority of an extension for Clarke.

Finally, we answer the question of the day: how should the Grizzlies approach Brandon Clarke’s extension?

