Quick Recap: Grizzlies cruise past Pistons in preseason finale

The Memphis Grizzlies had their final preseason game, and they brought out the full opening night rotation for it — aside from Ziaire Williams, who’s been dealing with a sore wrist. No one knew if the Grizzlies would go with their starters or not, but given how they’re passed two games went, they probably want their “dress rehearsal” to be more emphatic.

And that goal was accomplished.

Full transparency, I had to take care of homeowner stuff during the first quarter, so I missed it. However, my Assistant to the Site Manager Brandon Abraham took care of the Twitter for us. So I’ll try to make a quick rundown here: The Grizzlies started out strong and shut the water off on the Pistons early. Ja Morant blocked a Jaden Ivy 3 and turned into a fast-break bucket. Santi Aldama made a nifty putback dunk.

In the 2nd quarter, Desmond Bane showed off his improved game inside the arc both as a scorer and a passer — connecting on 5 buckets inside the arc. The Pistons closed the quarter on a 8-0 run, as the Grizzlies led 60-53 at halftime.

The Pistons managed to close the gap a little bit to start the 3rd quarter, then Ja Morant just unloaded an avalanche on the Pistons. He sliced and diced his way through their defense in transition and in the halfcourt. It wasn’t just with his scoring either, as he was dropping dimes to Brandon Clarke off the roll. Then, Morant pulled out the play of the preseason after a devastating behind-the-back dribble and two-handed jam:

And then he did this:

12 is just ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/hYgMO3gwE4 — Bally Sports: Grizzlies (@GrizzOnBally) October 14, 2022

The Grizzlies pulled the starters out in the 4th quarter. Memphis found a groove from 3 to extend the lead to double digits. John Konchar tried to annihilate the rim off a steal, but unfortunately didn’t connect. However, David Roddy grabbed the rebound and ripped off a thunderous dunk of his own. The rookies — Jake LaRavia, David Roddy, and Kennedy Chandler — got to show off their bags a little bit. The final score was 126-111, as the Grizzlies cruised to victory in their preseason finale.

Quick Takeaways

The main dudes are ready. Ja Morant torched the Pistons and accumulated more highlights for his career mixtape. Desmond Bane continued to find his groove inside and outside the arc. Brandon Clarke was rolling hard for buckets in the paint. Steven Adams destroyed the glass, when he was playing. Tyus Jones found his touch after a cold preseason. It’s good to see the Grizzlies tune up the right way before the regular season starts.

But Dillon Brooks... It hasn't been a good shooting time for Brooks this preseason, as he shot 40% from the field on an average of 10 attempts per game. He only connected on 2 of his 13 shots tonight, and his shot selection wasn't quite right. His rebounding (5) and low turnovers (0) were positive developments, but the offense will be an improvement to monitor going into the regular season — both from accuracy and shot selection standpoints.

Stock watch. The Grizzlies racked up defensive events. Memphis generated 15 steals and 6 blocks, spearheaded from Morant and the bench unit. Cycles are a big part of the Grizzlies' system, and it's a positive development to see this trend continue despite the roster turnover.

Preseason’s over. It’s about time for regular season basketball.

