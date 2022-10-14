‘Nxt Gen’ Podcast: The rapid rise for the Grizzlies, fanbase

For this episode of the “Nxt Gen Podcast,” I joined by Grizzlies Twitter superstar Molly Morrison to talk about the current state of the Memphis Grizzlies. We start with the growth of the fanbase over the last few years, especially with the open practice and preseason games drawing record crowds. We also talk about the growth of the Grizzlies’ fandom on social media and the pros and cons of that for the narratives around them going into the season.

Then, we begin to talk about what the Grizzlies have done so far in the preseason, what the Grizzlies need to improve on from last season, and what to expect from Desmond Bane as he continues to take the next leap toward stardom. To close, we both talk about our expectations for the Grizzlies this season based on what we have seen so far.

