Grizzlies finalize roster for season, waive Killian Tillie

The Memphis Grizzlies are ready to go for the upcoming season, finalizing their roster to start the year.

The team cut down its main roster to 15 players, and as a result, waived Killian Tillie and Dakota Mathias — and the latter will likely be on the Memphis Hustle, as he signed an exhibit-10 contract a few days ago.

Here’s a look at the team’s final roster heading into opening night:

Guards: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Tyus Jones, John Konchar, Kennedy Chandler, Danny Green

Forwards: Dillon Brooks, Ziaire Williams, Santi Aldama, Brandon Clarke, Jake LaRavia, David Roddy

Centers: Jaren Jackson Jr., Steven Adams, Xavier Tillman

The team also has Kenneth Lofton Jr. and Vince Williams Jr. on two-way contracts. The pair will move back and forth from the Grizzlies and the Memphis Hustle throughout the season.

In addition to dwindling their roster down to 15, the Grizzlies exercised a fourth-year option on Desmond Bane and third-year options for Santi Aldama and Ziaire Williams.

The Grizzlies begin their season Wednesday night at FedEx Forum against the New York Knicks. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT.

