Grizzlies sign Brandon Clarke to four-year extension

Brandon Clarke will be staying with the Memphis Grizzlies for the foreseeable future.

Memphis Grizzlies v Detroit Pistons Photo by Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images

The Memphis Grizzlies are showing their gratitude for Brandon Clarke, inking him to a four-year extension worth $52 million. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the news.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke has agreed on a four-year, $52 million contract extension, his agents Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman of @PrioritySports tell ESPN.

Clarke, the 21st overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, is averaging 10.9 points and 5.6 rebounds per game so far in his career.

With Jaren Jackson Jr. sidelined with an injury, Clarke is expected to play an expanded role with the Grizzlies until he returns. Even when the team is fully healthy, Clarke is an important depth piece for the Grizzlies.

Clarke and the Grizzlies begin their season Wednesday night at FedEx Forum against the New York Knicks. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT.

