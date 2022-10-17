Can Tyus Jones continue his consistency and growth in his fourth season in Memphis?

The 2021-22 NBA Season was a special one for Memphis Grizzlies point guard Tyus Jones. Honestly, since joining the Grizzlies three seasons ago, each year has been a joy to witness. Each of his past 3 years, the point guard out of Duke has produced consistency while also showing signs of growth.

Nicknamed ‘Stones,’ Tyus has handled the up’s and flow’s that come with the game of basketball with grace — never too high, and never too low. Jones is always looking to make the right play for his team.

Jones, one of the more underrated point guards in the NBA, secured himself quite the payday over the offseason — signing a 2-year, $30 million deal that keeps him in the 901, and alongside Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant.

The big reason the Grizzlies were able to stay afloat last season with Morant sidelined for 25 games? Tyus Jones. He helped lead the Grizzlies to a 20-5 record last season with Morant out of the lineup, showing his consistent and steady style of play.

Not only is Jones coming off a season where his assist to usage ratio was 1.47% (per Cleaning the Glass), Jones has helped unlock another level to this Memphis Grizzlies offense when both he and Morant share the court.

With year four in Memphis officially underway, let’s preview Tyus Jones 2022-23 season.

What Tyus does well:

Well, I’m not sure where to begin. As reliable as they come, Tyus Jones does so many things well. For one, he is the floor general for one of the best bench units in the NBA last season. The Grizzlies averaged 38 points per game as a bench unit, and that’s the best bench season this franchise had seen.

The Grizzlies had arguably one of the more deeper rosters in franchise history last season, but none of it works without a solid point guard. Jones averaged 8.7 points per game (45.1 FG%, 39% from three), 4.4 assists in 21 minutes of game action.

Tyus does a lot of things really well, and the main thing is orchestrating this Memphis offense.

Where Tyus can improve:

Looking at where Tyus can take a leap this season, there are two critical areas for Jones to improve in. The first one is shooting the three-ball more. Jones attempted a career high 2.8 three-point attempts a game last season. On nearly one more attempt per game, his three-point percentage jumped from 32% to 39% last season.

Jones showed his improvement of the three-point shot in Memphis’ first round matchup against Minnesota, drilling a top of the key three-pointer to secure Memphis a Grizzlies round one victory.

Those shot opportunities will be there throughout the fourth quarter this season, as Morant and Tyus will share the ball-handling duties in crunch time for Memphis.

Season three in Memphis was special for Tyus last season, but in season four Jones could take the total leap.

