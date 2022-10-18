‘The Starting 5’ Podcast: Will the Grizzlies be above .500 after the first 10 games?

On this weeks’ episode of The Starting 5 Podcast, we discussed Brandon Clarke’s extension details and what he means to the future of the team and predict the Grizzlies’ first 10 games of the season.

We began the show by discussing the details of the new extension Brandon Clarke just signed with the Memphis Grizzlies at 4 years, $52 million. The contract was agreed to right before the deadline and was team-friendly.

To close the show we predicted the Grizzlies’ record through the first 10 games of the season as the new season kicks off this week. Here’s how the schedule looks for the Grizzlies:

Home: New York Knicks, 10/19

Away: Houston Rockets, 10/21

Away: Dallas Mavericks, 10/22

Home: Brooklyn Nets, 10/24

Away: Sacramento Kings 10/27

Away: Utah Jazz 10/29 + 10/31

Away: Portland Trail Blazers, 11/2

Home: Charlotte Hornets, 11/4

Home: Washington Wizards, 11/6

The ‘22-’23 NBA season is upon us now so let’s get ready for a show Grizzlies Nation.

