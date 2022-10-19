GBBLive: Where will the Grizzlies ultimately rank in the Western Conference?

The NBA regular season is finally upon us. Everyone right now is firing off their takes on how they believe the standings and playoffs shake out. Who’s falling off? Who’s rising up? What’s going to happen in a loaded-up NBA?

To get ready for this regular season, I bring NBA/WNBA writer Mark Schindler onto the show to discuss how the Memphis Grizzlies should fall in the Wild, Wild West.

In the midst of the moves for Rudy Gobert and Christian Wood — as well as the returns of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Zion Williamson, Jamal Murray, and Anthony Davis — we discuss the value of continuity and internal development through all that buzz.

With the departures of De’Anthony Melton and Kyle Anderson, we talk about the different trade-off’s that could be possible with this Grizzlies roster. We project how Ziaire Williams fills in the void with added responsibilities. In addition, not only do these young forwards have to fill in for Kyle Anderson, but Santi Aldama will be tasked with serving as the starting 4 in Jaren Jackson Jr.’s spot. So we talk about the impact of his injury, and our outlook on the Grizzlies because of it.

Finally, we share our measurements of success, progression, and regression for the Memphis Grizzlies this season — aside from wins and losses.

To close the show we get to the “question of the day:” Where the Grizzlies should end up in the Western Conference standings?

Top 3

4-6

7-8 (high play-in)

9-10 (low play-in)

