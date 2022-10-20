“Big Bets from Big Memphis”: TNT Double-header, the next chapter of the Battle for LA

Yes, you are correct; this isn’t Memphis Grizzlies coverage. However, most people will be watching this TNT doubleheader — and perhaps betting on it.

With a partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, GBB is releasing a series called “Big Bets from Big Memphis,” where we track and predict each TNT double-header of games using DraftKings’ odds.

For a special Thursday night double-header, we have two Eastern Conference juggernauts with two possible MVP finalists, and then two Los Angeles teams with mysterious intrigue around them.

Spread: Philadelphia -3.5 (-110), Milwaukee +3.5 (-110)

Over/Under: 225.5 (-110 for both O/U)

Moneyline: MIL +135, PHI -175

The Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers could potentially be a preview of this year’s Eastern Conference Finals. The 2021 champions, the Bucks, were a game away from reaching the conference finals last season — before Khris Middleton was sidelined with a wrist injury. The Philadelphia 76ers were also ousted in the second round, and are looking to finally fulfill “The Process” with a NBA championship in their first full season of the James Harden and Joel Embiid partnership.

For this game, I’m going to roll with the 76ers to win and cover. It’s hard to foresee them starting 0-2, and the Bucks are already shorthanded without Middleton on the floor. Giannis is a basketball demigod, so I could be proven wrong. Nonetheless, the Sixers are a good bet here.

Favorite player props from each team:

Milwaukee: Jrue Holiday, Steals + Blocks (O2.5 +150). Jrue Holiday is a menace defensively, and I’m sure he’ll be getting up for the matchups against James Harden and Tyrese Maxey. Two steals feel like a given, but it’s easy to foresee him getting the best of a Harden step-back or a Maxey drive.

Jrue Holiday is a menace defensively, and I’m sure he’ll be getting up for the matchups against James Harden and Tyrese Maxey. Two steals feel like a given, but it’s easy to foresee him getting the best of a Harden step-back or a Maxey drive. Philadelphia: Joel Embiid, 3’s (O1.5, +135). In the loss to the Celtics, Embiid attempted 6 three’s and only converted 1 of them. If he’s firing 3’s with that volume, which is easy to envision with the size of Brook Lopez and Giannis, then he’s bound to hit multiple 3’s.

Spread: Clippers -4.5 (-110), Lakers +4.5 (-110)

Over/Under: 220.5 (-110 for both O/U)

Moneyline: LAC -205, LAL +150

The Los Angeles Clippers might be the deepest team in the league, but also the one with the most question marks in relation to health. This is the first time we’re seeing Kawhi Leonard and John Wall on the basketball floor in nearly a year and a half. There will be plenty of intrigue around the first impressions of this reloaded Clippers team around Leonard and Paul George.

The Lakers, oh the Lakers. Things are already off to a great start.

LeBron James on Lakers’ poor shooting in loss to Warriors: “We’re getting great looks, but it could also be teams giving us great looks. To be completely honest, we’re not a team constructed of great shooting… It’s not like we’re sitting here with a lot of lasers on our team.” pic.twitter.com/VfqWnKcQ3D — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) October 19, 2022

So far...

Russell Westbrook said he “absolutely” believes that coming off the bench against Sacramento contributed to him tweaking his hamstring in that game. “I’ve been doing the same thing for 14 years straight,” he said. “Honestly I didn’t even know what to do pregame.” — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) October 19, 2022

... so good!

It’s tough to project the Lakers in this one, but the only “lock” is they will have Twitter on fire.

The Clippers are the favorites here, but I see LeBron James and Anthony Davis upping their games for this matchup. I’m terrified of the bench unit battle — a basketball version of the Salty Spittoon and Weenie Hut Junior’s. I’m rooting for and predicting a close one here. Clippers money line, Lakers cover.

“Good teams win, great teams cover.”

Favorite player props

Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James, triple double (Yes, +1400). This is a gutsy pick, but again this matchup should be electric, and it might take a legendary LeBron game for the Lakers to get the win here. Expect greatness; it’s year 20 after all.

This is a gutsy pick, but again this matchup should be electric, and it might take a legendary LeBron game for the Lakers to get the win here. Expect greatness; it’s year 20 after all. Los Angeles Clippers: I’m going to use this single game parlay offered from DraftKings. Paul George 30+ points, 5+ rebounds, 5+ assists, 2+ steals, and 1+ block parlay is at +3500 odds. George is back to prove to everyone he’s still one of the league’s elite stars, after an injury-riddle season.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.