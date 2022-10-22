How Desmond Bane and Mavericks guard Josh Green can fuel one another for big seasons

Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Desmond Bane has felt disrespected since he entered the league in 2020. After attending TCU, Bane and the Mavericks seemed like the perfect fit — it looked inevitable.

Until the Mavericks took Josh Green at the #18 spot in the 2020 Draft.

Bane ended up being taken at the last spot in the first round by the Celtics where he was traded to Memphis. He took this personally and as a form of disrespect. According to Bame, he and Green have the same build and playing style, so he couldn’t understand why Dallas didn’t choose him.

After Memphis beat Dallas on December 4, 2021, Bane was asked during the postgame about the Mavericks choosing to pass on him. His full quote is inserted below.

“No question. I’ve always thrived on that. I mean, I’m not a guy that needs a bunch of extra motivation, but I’m motivated to play against the organizations that passed up on me. I mean, there are 29 of them. I went 30th, so every game, especially the ones like Dallas, the ones I thought would be good fits, and were showing me interest throughout the pre-draft process, right in my backyard. I love where I am at, but if there was a number two, it probably would have been here. So, I’m glad we got the win tonight, let me just say that.”

Two years have passed and the burning question remains, how can these two talented players use these emotions to fuel them? During the 2022-23 Grizzlies media day interview, Bane let it be known that he’s using these emotions as fuel to his fire, which he may need. This season, Bane is facing different circumstances as he’s seeing more attention with no Jaren Jackson Jr. Although Bane is a walking three-point bucket, he does have some things to work on before he reaches his full All-Star caliber — defense and working in the paint are two of those. During the playoffs this past season, Bane was noticeably being more aggressive on the defensive side of the ball. Sometimes he was too aggressive, costing Memphis a few times.

Now that we’re two games into the season and Bane is already showing that he’s improved by playing smarter on the defensive end and driving into the paint to score and get fouls. In the 2021-22 season, Bane wasn’t a frequent 2-point scorer — as 18% shooting came from inside the paint and 35% from mid-range, per What If Sports. An All-Star caliber player has to be able to do all of that and then some. Bane has shown that he’s put in the work and that he is improving and slowly reaching his potential, although it isn’t scary hours in Memphis yet. Bane isn’t anywhere near reaching his full potential yet.

Taking it a little further west to Dallas, things are shaping up differently for guard Josh Green. He didn’t have a spot in the rotation his first two seasons, but that might change. Hearing the things being said about him, and the looming fact that Luka Doncic needs more help, could be the fuel to his fire. Being next to a talent like Doncic could elevate Green in multiple ways.

Green already brings electric energy to the team as anyone could see. His size and wingspan would also compliment Doncic’s. Green has a 6’10’ wingspan and that could mesh very well with building a strong defense around Luka.

One of his other strengths is his passing game. If he works on his skills he could eventually be the ball-handler that Dallas needs. If Green puts the fuel to the fire and works on simple things like his shot form and attention to detail on the court he could be a valuable asset to Dallas.

At the end of the day, the Mavericks made their choice and chose Green. We have them to thank for that. If Boston didn't take Bane and trade him to Memphis, the Grizzlies wouldn’t have yet another All-Star caliber player loading. Green also gets to develop behind the likes of Doncic, Reggie Bullock, and Spencer Dinwiddie — who are all great players from him to develop behind. Truthfully, Bane and Green both have great potential, who could use some more kerosene to their basketball fire.

