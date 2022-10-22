Quick Recap: Grizzlies run Into Mavericks freight train, fall 138-96

The Memphis Grizzlies came into Saturday night’s matchup against the Dallas Mavericks as five-point underdogs. Understandably, playing their third game in four nights, the Grizzlies would need to use every once of energy against a Mavericks team that had a tough loss to the Phoenix Suns on their minds.

Could Memphis pull off the upset in Dallas?

First Quarter:

21 first quarter points from Luka Doncic by himself. Need I say more? I sparked curiosity whom would be guarding Doncic with Dillon Brooks ruled out. Between Desmond Bane, John Konchar, and David Roddy, it wasn’t pretty.

Doncic worked the Grizzlies defense in the pick n’ roll. Possession after possession, Doncic was masterful to watch. Memphis tried to jump screens, but Luka knew how to navigate. The Grizzlies were in for a long night as they trailed Dallas 39-17 after one quarter in Dallas.

Second Quarter:

The Grizzlies looked exhausted, and lost through two quarters at American Airlines Arena. The Mavericks defense was attacking the Ja Morant and Steven Adams pick ‘n’ roll, and relying on their big to force Morant to finish at the rim.

The Grizzlies shot 32% from the field in the first half and were out rebounded by the Mavericks 28-20. Not to mention 10 turnovers from Memphis just represent who they were, but also represented a team that had played three games in four nights. Memphis trailed the Mavericks 64-36 at the half.

Third Quarter:

The third quarter felt like the Grizzlies’ last wind in this one. Cutting the Mavericks 30-point lead down to 20 at one point early in the third quarter. Following a Jason Kidd timeout, Doncic and company took over in the third quarter.

A lone bright spot in the third quarter was Desmond Bane finding some footing on the offensive end of the floor, along with Jake LaRavia continuing his hot shooting. As the third quarter went on, you could feel the focus shifting to Monday night against the Brooklyn Nets at FedEx Forum. Dallas led Memphis 99-71 heading to the fourth quarter.

Fourth Quarter:

If you stuck around for the fourth quarter, you saw Kenneth Lofton Jr. tally his first NBA bucket, as the rookies took over in garbage time late. It turned into a foul fest for majority of the fourth quarter, as the game continued to take a dark turn for Memphis. Despite the rough showing from Memphis, they’ll be leaving Dallas with a 2-1 record as they fell to Dallas 138-96.

The Memphis Grizzlies will look to bounce back as they return home to FedEx Forum Monday night to take on the Brooklyn Nets.

