The Starting 5 Podcast: Are the Mavs the Grizzlies Kryptonite?

On this week’s episode of The Starting 5 Podcast, we recapped the Grizzlies’ first week of the regular season and preview the upcoming week of games.

We began the show by discussing some things the Grizzlies can take away from their first 3 games against the New York Knicks, Houston Rockets, and Dallas Mavericks to build upon for the upcoming stretch. Of course, Dillon Brooks was brought up again with his presence being missed in his absence last week. Also, we answer the question of whether the Dallas Mavericks are our kryptonite or not.

To close the show, we predicted the Grizzlies’ upcoming games this week. The 3 games the Grizzlies have this week are:

Be on the lookout for our returning segment where we allow the fans to send in questions for us to answer and shout them out on the show.

