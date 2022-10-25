“Big Bets from Big Memphis”: A wonderful night of Western Conference showdowns on TNT

Yes, you are correct; this isn’t Memphis Grizzlies coverage. However, most people will be watching this TNT doubleheader — and perhaps betting on it.

With a partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, GBB is releasing a series called “Big Bets from Big Memphis,” where we track and predict each TNT double-header of games using DraftKings’ odds.

And the while the 2022-2023 season is just beginning, tonight’s double-header may be among the best this season on TNT, as the Mavs face the Pelicans and then the Warriors take on the Suns. Four of the Western Conference’s most talented teams will be matching up in games that could have plenty of significance as the season progresses.

Spread: Dallas -4.5 (-110), New Orleans +4.5 (-110)

Over/Under: 220.5 (-110 for both O/U)

Moneyline: NOLA +205, DAL -150

While the Memphis Grizzlies are not playing on Tuesday night, Grizz fans should have plenty of interest in the his early season matchup between division rivals of Memphis. The Pelicans have looked mighty impressive at times so far this season; however, injury concerns for Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson linger from last game. While the Mavericks had a disappointing opening game against the Suns, they dominated the Grizzlies over the weekend in Dallas.

The health status of Williamson and Ingram is a major narrative for this game, and logically points to the Mavericks as the favorites. With it being so early in the season, New Orleans will likely prioritize caution over pushing Ingram and Williamson to play. As a result, it will be up to C.J. McCollum, Jonas Valanciunas, and a young Pelicans roster to figure out how to stop Luka Doncic and Christian Wood.

Favorite player props from each team:

Dallas: Luka Doncic, Points + Assists + Rebounds (O45 Total) : Doncic has been spectacular against the Pelicans in recent years, as Dallas has won nine out of the last ten games against the Pelicans in which Doncic has played. A big reason for that is that Doncic has produced 45 or more combined points, assists, and rebounds in seven of those ten games. For any props that combine points, assists, and rebounds for Doncic, if the over total is 45 or less, it seems logical to take the over with confidence.

: Doncic has been spectacular against the Pelicans in recent years, as Dallas has won nine out of the last ten games against the Pelicans in which Doncic has played. A big reason for that is that Doncic has produced 45 or more combined points, assists, and rebounds in seven of those ten games. For any props that combine points, assists, and rebounds for Doncic, if the over total is 45 or less, it seems logical to take the over with confidence. New Orleans: Jonas Valanciunas, Points + Rebounds (O30 Total): This may seem like an aggressive prop bet, but it is one who should pursue with confidence. In ten games against Dallas as a member of the Grizzlies or Pelicans, Valanciunas has produced 25 or more combined points and rebounds seven times. He has gone above 30 combined points and rebounds four times. He currently is averaging 17 points and 13 rebounds per game this season: if Williamson and/or Ingram are out or limited, Valanciunas should have plenty of opportunities to score to make this bet a confident play.

Spread: Suns +2.5 (-115), Suns -2.5 (-105)

Over/Under: 225 (-110 for both O/U)

Moneyline: GS +110, PHX -140

There does not appear to be any hangover from last season’s title run for the reigning champs:

However, the competition is going to scale up just a bit as they face one of the strongest teams in the Western Conference in the Phoenix Suns. Both teams enter tonight’s game at 2-1, as plenty of star power will be on display in Phoenix tonight.

The main focus will be on Devin Booker and Steph Curry, who both have been incredible to start the season. But the game may be determined by the contributions of each team’s second leading scorer so far this season, Deandre Ayton and Andrew Wiggins. A big scoring night from Ayton or Wiggins could be the deciding factor in this matchup.

Favorite player props

Golden State: Draymond Green, Points, Points + Rebounds + Assists (O 7.5 +110, O 19.5 -115) : Draymond Green may be one of the best options to pursue multiple prop bets on tonight. In each of his last five games against the Suns, Green has produced 8 or more points and 25 or more combined points, rebounds, and assists. If you are feeling lucky, he could be a smart long shot play for a triple-double tonight as well.

: Draymond Green may be one of the best options to pursue multiple prop bets on tonight. In each of his last five games against the Suns, Green has produced 8 or more points and 25 or more combined points, rebounds, and assists. If you are feeling lucky, he could be a smart long shot play for a triple-double tonight as well. Phoenix Suns: Chris Paul, Double-Double (Yes, +185): The Suns will likely need a big game from Chris Paul to secure the victory against Golden State. Though Paul has not had many games of ten or more assists against the Warriors, he is averaging nearly 11 a game this year. He also has scored 10 or more points against Golden State in 15 straight games. Plus, the Warriors are allowing opponents to produce 28 assists per game so far this season, which ranks 28th in the league. Bet confidently on Paul.

