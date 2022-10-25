Core 4 Podcast: Ja Morant starred in week 1

The Memphis Grizzlies wrapped up their first week of regular season action, and the Core 4 Podcast is here to recap it.

Matt, Xavier, and Dave introduced some new segments.

First, they brought in “History with Dave.” In that segment, Dave educates on where Ja Morant’s incredible start to the year ranks among other Grizzlies greats. He also begged the question is if this workload could hurt them if he didn’t get enough help? (Editor’s note: this was recorded Sunday afternoon, so before Desmond Bane’s explosion).

They went back to the “Kleiman Corner” to talk about the Grizzlies’ wing depth quality, especially with Dillon Brooks and Ziaire Williams out for the first 3 games.

They also created a “This League” segment to highlight what’s going on around the league, with focus on the NBA finalists’ title chances and the situation in Phoenix.

In “The Trophy Case,” the final segment of the show, Matt awarded the top performers of the week. There, he named the first Mike Miller award winner for the Grizzlies’ best bench players.

It’s an action-packed episode you won’t want to miss.

You could also find this episode on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and IHeart. You can also subscribe to the Grizzly Bear Blues podcast network on these platforms so you could can get every single episode of our 5 podcasts — GBBLive, The Starting 5, The Nxt Gen Podcast, The Core 4, and Grizzly Bear Bets.

Follow Grizzly Bear Blues on Twitter and Instagram.