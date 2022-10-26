‘Nxt Gen’ Podcast: What have been surprises and disappointments through the 1st week of the season?

On this week’s episode of the Nxt Gen Podcast, I am joined by Candace Haggans of SportsEthos Grizzlies to talk about our takeaways from the first week of the season. Starting with the amazing performances from Desmond Bane and Ja Morant vs. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Then, they go further into depth about which players have surprised and disappointed so far this season including our thoughts on Santi Aldama’s play, Jake LaRavia, David Roddy, and Steven Adams.

After that, we look ahead to the next stretch of games which shows the Memphis Grizzlies going on a 4 game road trip.

You could also find this episode on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and IHeart. You can also subscribe to the Grizzly Bear Blues podcast network on these platforms so you could can get every single episode of our 5 podcasts — GBBLive, The Starting 5, The Nxt Gen Podcast, The Core 4, and Grizzly Bear Bets.

Follow Grizzly Bear Blues on Twitter and Instagram.