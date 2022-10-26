Ziaire Williams to miss next 4-6 weeks with knee soreness

The start to the season for the Memphis Grizzlies has had plenty of positivity. Following a historic offensive night on Monday, Memphis is now 3-1 to begin the 2022-2023 season. However, some less than ideal news regarding wing Ziaire Williams was revealed on Wednesday evening:

The @memgrizz today announced the following medical update for Ziaire Williams. pic.twitter.com/DmYKaqrFnO — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) October 26, 2022

Many knew a knee ailment has caused Williams to be sidelined since the preseason. However, when Williams missed the first few games to start the regular season, it became more evident Williams was dealing with a significant injury. The Grizzlies confirmed the news today that Williams is experiencing pain due to patellar tendonitis and likely will be out for at least the next month.

Obviously, this news is a bit concerning. It is never ideal for a young player to experience knee soreness. Furthermore, Williams is unfortunately missing a golden opportunity to continue evolving as a player and into a bigger role with the Grizzlies. However, as the Grizzlies have done in the past, they have every reason to be cautions with Williams. The hope is that he will be able to move past this injury for good once he returns.

The other byproduct of this news is that the Grizzlies depth must once again emerge as a true asset for Memphis. This likely includes more playing time for John Konchar, Jake LaRavia, and David Roddy moving forward. While their roles may not change that much from the minutes they are currently playing, all three players will be relied upon as consistent contributors from the bench.

This is nothing new for Memphis. The Grizzlies depth has consistently delivered when called upon over the past few years. If they can find success once again, getting back the duo of Jaren Jackson Jr. and Williams, perhaps sometime around Thanksgiving, could be a huge boost that allows Memphis to remain among the Western Conference’s best teams.

